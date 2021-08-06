Amazon Deal of the Day: 5 Products to help breastfeeding moms embrace the phase of motherhood

Motherhood is the most delightful phase of life, especially the initial months where you are bonding with your child. It’s not all easy. It could be annoying, horrendous and we don’t blame me if you cry along with your baby too. From getting your infant to latch the breasts and understanding the effective breastfeeding positions, it's also the time for personal growth along with your child healing from childbirth and sore breasts. This is also an important phase to eat nutritious food and keep up your health. Here are 5 products that can help you while breastfeeding your little child.

Manual Breast Pump

It's always better to feed your baby directly from your body but circumstantial requirements may need you to store the breast milk in a bottle. This manual suction pump comes with three levels of suction adjustment as per the mother's requirement and comfort to nurture the baby.

Silicone Nipple Shield

Nipple shields are used for flat or inverted nipples. It also protects sore or cracked nipples and relieves pain when the baby latches on or as a protection against teething toddlers. This soft flexible silicone rubber shield provides a wide contact surface and enables the baby to be in direct contact with the mother's skin.

Nursing Cover

Comfort is the prime key to feeding. Stress and anxiety can lower milk production and if you feeling uneasy, you must realise your child can sense it too. This insulating cotton nursing cover is stylish and very much functional to keep your baby warm in winters and cool in summers.

Maternity Breast Pads

Parenting today is the most challenging job in the world but definitely worth all the pain. Breast pads help you control untimely leaks and keep you fresh to take on the world. It also prevents the sensitive skin of the areola and breasts from developing redness and rashes.

Feeding Pillow

Feeding position is important for both the baby and mom. This complete wrap-around design with arm and elbow rests to help you maintain the ideal position for your little one to latch on is a perfect product to enjoy comfortably.

Being able to embrace motherhood to the fullest is a blessing and you are worth everything in the world to do it comfortably just the way you want.

