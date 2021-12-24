Amazon Deal of the Day: 5 Self care products for women

Being a woman ain’t easy especially during that time of the month. On today’s deal of the day, we bring to you 5 essential self-care products that will come of use to you every month. From sanitary napkins to personal grooming sets, grab them all at irresistible prices now. These products from trusted brands have four-plus ratings and are well-recommended as per consumer reviews.

Period Pain Relief Patches

The patches contain menthol and eucalyptus oil which naturally ease pain, inflammation and gastrointestinal difficulties. The herbal formula also provides pain relief in the lower abdomen, lower back, joints, muscles and legs.

Price: Rs 249

Deal: Rs 199

Buy Now

Menstrual Cups

Menstrual cups are a sustainable and healthy way to deal with periods. This menstrual cup is made of ultra-soft medical-grade silicone that is gentle on the skin. It enables rash-free, odour-free and itch-free protection.

Price: Rs 399

Deal: Rs 279

Buy Now

Skin Essence Razor

With a skin essence that hydrates and protects your skin, this razor gives your skin a smooth finish without causing any irritation or cuts. The handle features a strong grip and dual finger rest.

Price: Rs 399

Deal: Rs 371

Buy Now

Waxing Kit

If you hate going to the parlour or can’t bear the pain of waxing when someone else does it on it, this kit helps you get rid of all the hair yourself. Apply the strip over the wax and press firmly for proper adhesion. Hold the skin taut and remove the strip in one quick motion in the opposite direction of hair growth, parallel to the skin.

Price: Rs 1090

Deal: Rs 981

Buy Now

Sanitary pad

Sanitary pads are a must-have in every woman’s handbag every day. This one with dual action gel that locks wetness and neutralises odour is a safe and comfortable product to use.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 442

Buy Now

