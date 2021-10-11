Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Products to help you kick away the Monday blues & have a snuggly day

Every day feels like a Monday these days. Though we can’t put an end to it, here are 6 products on deals that’ll make your days feel lighter and cosy. This monsoon, find happiness in a hot cup of coffee and warm blankets to pamper your lazy self. The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festive sale has offered a price drop on most products making now the perfect time to grab all things you want to kick away your Monday blues.

Flavoured Instant Coffee

Experience the flavour notes of caramel, chocolate, and Irish cream whiskey all in your own cup of coffee. It's warm and creamy taste is all that you need to make Monday feel like a Sunday.

Price: Rs 299

Deal: Rs 259

Buy Now

Winter Socks

These Christmas themed winter socks are made from fur and feature an attractive set of colours. They are the coolest pick to make a style statement and also to cosy up your chilly days.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 799

Buy Now

Throw Blanket

This knit blanket with a classic herringbone design and fringed edges is a perfect winter must-have that’ll make your lazy days at home cosy and snuggly.

Price: Rs 2800

Deal: Rs 1162

Buy Now

Coffee Maker

Brew your coffee to perfection in less than 4 minutes, with this french press coffee maker that comes with water level markings on its glass carafe. It's also an interesting gifting item.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 1599

Buy Now

Marshmallows

Spongy marshmallows are made to get rid of Monday blues. It melts like heaven in your mouth and will give you that joy you are looking for.

Price: Rs 299

Deal: Rs 155

Buy Now

Kadak Chai Masala

This is a tea for those who prefer something 'extra' in their tea, both in terms of flavour and health benefits. It has ingredients that are extremely beneficial for those suffering from congestion, fever or flu and helps combat regular health issues.

Price: Rs 179

Deal: Rs 169

Buy Now











Also read: Get Festive ready with these top 5 chocolate gift packs