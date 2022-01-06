Amazon Deal of the Day: Grab THESE products for a ‘New year New me’ shift in life
2022 is already 6 days old but it's never too late to make new changes and adopt a new lifestyle to make this your year. As we know that virus waves are not going to end anytime soon, don’t procrastinate to live your life healthily and sound. On today. Deal of the day we bring to you a few products that can help you make your life better. If you haven't taken any new year resolutions yet, these three could be yours!
Make sustainable choices
Saying no to plastic is not practically possible in every aspect but you definitely can make an effort to be as sustainable as possible with your basic, everyday life choices. Opting for a bamboo toothbrush, wooden comb, cloth bags and re-wearing clothes and repurposing old can be a few ideas to begin with.
Start Journaling
Writing down your life, your intimate feelings is like talking to yourself. Journaling refines you as a person and also helps you stay on track of your ambitions. You need not worry about sentence formation or grammar, this piece of writing is just for you to understand how well you lived each day of the year.
Give yourself a new look
Most often a new look or a new haircut is all that it takes to feel the freshness of the New Year. To begin new things, to give yourself the confidence to express yourself as a new person who is now ready to be everything she was scared of, to begin with, a new look. Get your hair coloured or shop a clip-on wig in case you don’t want to lose that old part of you.
