Amazon Deal of the Day: Health drinks for kids and adults to improve the nutrition level of your family

Here are 8 health drinks in tasty flavours that help you grow strong and healthy. Check it out!

Though water is the healthiest drink you can give to your body, here are eight mixes that you can add to your daily breakfast list or drink to boost your energy before hitting the ground with your friends in the evening. Health drinks are not just for kids and young adults, it’s equally important for everyone in the home to have healthy drinks to take care of their calcium level and other nutritions required in the body to stay strong. It is also a fun way to make your milk-repellent child drink the source of protein as the chocolatey or flavoured health drink powder elevates the taste. Check out these 8 drinks for your everyday nutrition.

Bournvita

Being a source of major vitamins and minerals like zinc, iron, copper and selenium, Bournvita contributes to the normal function of the immune system. It helps you maintain the normal function of the nervous system and also to improve muscle strength.

Horlicks

Though few of us may not be fans of classic Horlicks taste, its chocolatey mix is something you just cannot deny. The brand claims clinically proven to improve 5 signs of growth and to make kids taller, stronger and sharper.

Nestle Ceregrow

Ceregrow is for 2 to 5-year-olds young munchkins to develop their bone strength and promote growth. With the goodness of multigrain, milk and fruits, this nutrient-dense toddler cereal helps to tackle fussy eating or picky eating behaviour in kids and helps in the regular growth and development of your little one.

Protinex

Protinex offers a range of protein-rich nutritional powders for adults. It supports immunity, builds strength, and provides energy for every man and woman to push forward their energy and help maintain a well-balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Superfood Mix

With 25 essential nutrients along with a delightful taste, this smoothie mix is for all the health freaks who are concerned about eating too much or too little. The yummy chocolate flavour of this drink will surely keep you wanting more.

Complan

Complan is best known for a child’s growth. The iodine, iron, Vitamin B12 and folic acid content in it help brain development and its functioning. It's both tasty and healthy and the nutrients like sodium, potassium and chloride help in maintaining the fluid balance in the body.

Complete Nutrition Powder

This ayurvedic superfood mix comes with all the ingredients your body needs in a day to help maintain the pH, ensure natural detoxification of your internal system and keep your body on track.

Oziva Protein

This health drink mix addresses your skin and hair issues and also with herbs like ashwagandha, chlorella, wheatgrass, mac builds better stamina, recovery, and lean muscles. It consists of all essential multivitamins for better skin and hair.

Drink healthy every day and stay fit. Apart from working out daily, what goose inside your stomach decides how you are going to be.

