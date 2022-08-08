Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Splurge in the incredible sale on weights, dumbbells & fitness items

Investing in gym equipment and fitness items can be a little difficult, thanks to their high costs. While getting your hands on these items can be a little difficult, these items are important to keep the body in good shape. Luckily, it is the sale of the season time, and you can grab cool gym items at slashed prices. We have curated a list of different brands offering great discounts on weights, dumbbells, and other fitness items. You can try them and enjoy your fit, healthy body.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Explore the ongoing offers on weights, dumbbells, and other fitness items

1. Aurion 12kg Dumbbell Workout Weight Set

When you need a dumbbell set at home to convert your home into a private gym, then trying out this set can be good. The set is crafted with PVC coating and concrete filling, which keeps the dumbbell set from rolling and ensures easy storage. With an ergonomic design, the set has non-slip handles improving the workout, comfortable and fatigue free. The set has a grooved pattern that allows more stability. Get the set at a discounted price with the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Price Rs.999

Deal Price Rs.803

2. FitBox Sports 3 In 1 Convertible Dumbbells kit

The FitBox Sports 3 In 1 Convertible Dumbbells kit is a unique set that comes with button-shaped plates of 20kg. The set is all black with red bullets for confirmed lock. These dumbbells are concrete filled and have a PVC vinyl coating. The set has outstanding durability and anti-skid pattern that makes it a perfect choice for homes. It has a hardened, tempered, rust-proof steel bar which is strong, sturdy, and good for weight lifting. Get it at an outstanding offer during the Independence Day Sale.

Price Rs. 4,399

Deal Price Rs. 1,099

3. FitBox Sports Blend Intruder 20 Kg Weight Plates

These 20 kg weight plates are ideal for workouts like gym, Zumba, and aerobics. Coated with PVC, the weight plates are ergonomic and last long. These weight plates have a stunning, triangular design that is safe for use and are rust-free. With simple attachment of these plates to dumbbells rods, curls rods and barbell rods can help in creating multi-functional gym sets.

Price Rs. 2,425

Deal Price Rs. 525

4. Protoner Home Gym Set with Accessories

Protoner home gym set with accessories is created for workout freaks who love to indulge in intense workouts at home. The set has 3 rods, 4 weight plates of 2kg, 3kg 4 weight plates, a 3ft curl rod, 2 dumb-bell rods, 1 skipping rope, 1 pair of sweat bands and a pair of gloves. It is a 20kg PVC weight that also comes with a gym bag. The set has everything that you need from a warm-up to an intense gym session. With a 62% discount running on this set at the Amazon Freedom Sale, you can save a lot of money.

Price Rs. 2,999

Deal Price Rs.1,139

5. Kore PVC-Dm 16 Home Gym Dumbbells Kit

When in need of a good gym set, try this one, available at 74% discount at the Amazon sale. This 20 kg of PVC weight can serve as an essential workout equipment for homes. The set is created with a PVC shell and filled with concrete. It has 4 plates of 3kg each, 4 plates of 2kg each, 2 dumbbell rods with nuts. Being durable and long-lasting, the set is highly recommended. The set is a perfect addition to the gym that can help in crafting your physique the way you want.

Price Rs. 2,670

Deal Price Rs. 699

6. AmazonBasics Enamel Coated Cast Iron Kettlebell

This kettlebell from Amazon basics can be your mate when you are looking for something solid and powerful for strength training. The kettlebell is made of high-quality cast iron that is long-lasting and super strong. It weighs 4.5 kg and is suitable for easy lifting. The kettlebell has an enamel finish that adds protection and improves its appearance. For that secured grip that feels comfortable, the kettlebell has a textured wide handle. It is a fitness item that we all can safely have in our homes and even use without the supervision of an instructor. You can get this comfortable fitness item at a remarkable offer with the current Great Freedom Festival sale going on.

Price Rs. 1,900

Deal Price Rs. 389

7. Lifelong Adjustable Ankle Weight

This pair of ankle weights is all you need to keep up with different workouts like yoga, dance, aerobics, and Pilates. The weights weigh 0.5 kg each and provide the appropriate amount of stability. From providing body strength to enhancing resistance strength, the weights can do it all. The weights come with Velcro closure that are enclosed, secured and won't shift or slide while in motion. Interestingly, one single pair fits all sizes.

Price Rs. 799

Deal Price Rs. 304

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 gives you the chance of investing in your own home gym by getting hands on these incredible weights, dumbbells, and other fitness equipment. These items are available at a massive discount, which makes them easier on the pockets and perfect for managing at home. With the current offers going on, there are multiple ways of investing smartly, considering your far and near requirements. Try these offers now!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended articles: