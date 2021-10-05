Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale: Upto 70 percent off on personal care appliances

Amazon's Great Indian Festive Sale offers irresistible deals on products you’ve always wanted. In this list of 5 personal care appliances, we bring to you products with up to 70 per cent off making it the perfect sale grab that you shouldn’t miss as you won't get at this price ever again! Gift to your siblings, friends or treat yourself to some personal grooming sessions with these cool and useful products. Scroll on and hit the buy button to make it yours right away!

Hair Straightening Brush

This wide hair straightening brush comes with keratin-infused ceramic-coated bristles for shiny, smooth, frizz-free hair.

Price: Rs 3495

Deal: Rs 2589

Hair Styler

Want to style your hair, each day in a different way? This personal care appliance will help you straighten your hair, curl them or crimp easily without causing damage to your natural hair texture.

Price: Rs 1799

Deal: Rs 1098

Facial Hair Remover

Though hair on the face is common, you can easily get rid of it with this painless trimmer that can be used for eyebrow shaping, upper lip, chin hair removal. The 18K gold-plated head is hypoallergenic and gentle on all skin types.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 269

Airwrap Hair Styler

This complete hair styling set comes with 6 different attachments to style your hair the way you want. All 3 brushes can be used on wet hair, but the barrels work best on damp hair. Use the pre-styling dryer to dry hair before styling with the barrels.

Price: Rs 44,900

Deal: Rs 35,900

Bikini Trimmer

Get rid of pesky hair in the comfort of your home with this trimmer that ensures you get soft, smooth and hair-free skin painlessly. You can use the trimmer to get rid of hair from your body, bikini area, eyebrow, upper lips, chin, forehead and face.

Price: Rs 1200

Deal: Rs 998

