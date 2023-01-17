Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: 11 Must-have Fitness Essentials for a Great Workout Session at Home

Whether you are looking for a new treadmill or a set of dumbbells, take full advantage of the splendid deals at this sale to get your home gym up and running!

Written by Anubhuti Mishra   |  Updated on Jan 17, 2023   |  01:46 PM IST  |  2.3K
Must-have Fitness Essentials for a Great Workout Session at Home
Must-have Fitness Essentials for a Great Workout Session at Home

The Republic Day Sale is the perfect opportunity to get your hands on must-have fitness essentials for your home. From cardio machines and weights to yoga mats and resistance bands, there are a variety of items you can use to get fit and healthy without having to leave the comfort of your home. With this curated list of at-home fitness essentials, you can start building a routine that works for your lifestyle and goals.

Besides, now is the perfect time to invest in yourself and your health objectives with unbeatable deals and discounts. So do not miss out on this chance to get all the fitness essentials you need at exceptional prices!

11 Fitness Essentials To Build Up Your Strength At The Comfort Of Your Home

1. Durafit - Sturdy, Stable and Strong Foldable Treadmill

This treadmill by Durafit - Sturdy, Stable and Strong is most likely the best multifunction cardio machine to work out at home. The primary features of this machine include a DC motor, 18-level auto-inclination, broad LCD, and hand-rail controls. Moreover, the vertical hydraulic folding system makes it portable and space-efficient. Bonus: With an in-built MP3 player, you get an Aux cable!

Durafit - Sturdy, Stable and Strong Foldable Treadmill

Original Price: Rs.64,999

Offer Price: Rs.45,998

(as of 16/1/2023 18:00 IST)

Buy Now

2. Reach AB-110 BST Air Bike Exercise Cycle

Keep ticking your checklist as we mention all the features that make this air bike from Reach worth considering for a full-body workout at home. Cushioned seat with back support, movable handles, and a built-in twister make operating this bike smooth, effective, and efficient. Moreover, it has a user-friendly tracker and an LCD to track your performance and challenge yourself further!

 

Reach AB-110 BST Air Bike Exercise Cycle

Original Price: Rs.13,000

Offer Price: Rs.5,999

(as of 16/1/2023 18:00 IST)

Buy Now

3. Lifelong PVC Home Gym Set

This ideal home gym set from Lifelong contains 10 kg of PVC plate, a pair of leather gym gloves, a hand grip, a skipping rope, 2 dumbbells, a curl rod, a pair of curl rod locks, and screws. With a whopping 75% discount, the entire combo set makes for an ideal cardio and muscular workout with every essential piece of equipment.

 

Lifelong PVC Home Gym Set

Original Price: Rs.3,199

Offer Price: Rs.799

(as of 16/1/2023 18:00 IST)

Buy Now

4. Sparnod Fitness SMB-100 Mini Cycle

If you prefer light exercise at home to keep your muscles active and your stress at bay, this mini cycle by Sparnod Fitness is worth a catch. You can use the pedal to tone up your legs as well as your arms. Another great feature is that you can work on it even while sitting on your sofa, during your zoom meeting, or while scrolling Instagram.

 

Sparnod Fitness SMB-100 Mini Cycle

Original Price: Rs.3,999

Offer Price: Rs.1,399

(as of 16/1/2023 18:00 IST)

Buy Now

5. AmazonBasics Vinyl Kettlebell

Kettlebells gained overnight popularity when Katrina Kaif And Akshay Kumar revealed using them in their exercise routines. These kettlebells from AmazonBasics come in a wide range of weights and cute color variants for you to take your pick. Moreover, they provide an adequate additional weight for fitness training and can be used to intensify your regular exercises.

AmazonBasics Vinyl Kettlebell

Original Price: Rs.5,600

Offer Price: Rs.1,220

(as of 16/1/2023 18:00 IST)

Buy Now

6. RUBX Rubber Coated Hex Fixed Dumbbells

All fitness enthusiasts who wish to build up and flaunt their muscles should consider these rubber dumbbells by RUBX as their new gym buddies. This set of 5kg dumbells can help you improve and take your arm and leg strength-training exercises to the next level. Plus, once you start getting a bit too comfortable with these weights, you can simply choose another from their assorted collection and keep challenging yourself.

 

RUBX Rubber Coated Hex Fixed Dumbbells

Original Price: Rs.3,000

Offer Price: Rs.1,399

(as of 16/1/2023 18:00 IST)

Buy Now

7. The Cube Premium Suspension Trainer | Resistance Bands

The best way to condition your muscles is by using resistance bands like these from The Cube. These resistance bands are super easy to use, portable, lightweight, and super versatile. You can use these bands to amp up the intensity of your strength training sessions, routine stretches, and cardio exercises. From your home door to an outdoor exercise area at a park, you can fix these bands anywhere and start your workouts!

 

The Cube Premium Suspension Trainer | Resistance Bands

Original Price: Rs.4,999

Offer Price: Rs.2,399

(as of 16/1/2023 18:00 IST)

Buy Now

8. SOLARA Premium Yoga Mat for Men And Women

No floor workout is complete without a yoga mat. Since a poor-quality yoga mat will do more harm than good, it is important to pick the right one! This 6 feet long yoga mat from SOLARA is a good choice and is built to perfection. With a non-slip feature and thermoplastic elastomer material, it is ideal for any workout session, no matter the intensity. Moreover, it comes with a carrying bag, so you do not have to worry about dust or portability to and from your yoga class/gym. Pick your favorite color variant and grab it while the offer lasts!

SOLARA Premium Yoga Mat for Men And Women

Original Price: Rs.2,499

Offer Price: Rs.1,709

(as of 16/1/2023 18:00 IST)

Buy Now

9. USI UNIVERSAL THE UNBEATABLE Power Lifting Belt

Be it at home or in the gym, safety always comes first. While there are instructors at the gym to guide you, you are all by yourself at home. For such scenarios, this power belt by USI UNIVERSAL THE UNBEATABLE can greatly help. It is made from suede leather and is very comfortable to wear when you do heavy lifting or weight training. Moreover, it provides durability, stability, and the proper support you need while doing your workouts.

USI UNIVERSAL THE UNBEATABLE Power Lifting Belt

Original Price: Rs.1,799

Offer Price: Rs.1,439

(as of 16/1/2023 18:00 IST)

Buy Now

10. Fashnex Skipping Rope for Men, Women & Children

Skipping rope is like the underdog of fitness equipment. However, this single jump rope from Fashnex is capable of targeting all your major muscle groups to tone your body like nothing else. While the handle is made of foam to provide a sturdy grip, the rope is coated with PVC for overall smooth and durable functioning. You can use this rope regardless of age and gender and enjoy your intensive cardio workout.

Fashnex Skipping Rope for Men, Women & Children

Original Price: Rs.699

Offer Price: Rs.299

(as of 16/1/2023 18:00 IST)

Buy Now

11. Boldfit Gym Shaker

This shaker from Boldfit, made from high-quality BPA-free plastic, will help you keep your hydration levels in check throughout the day, especially during those intense workout sessions. It also has an extra compartment and a tornado mixer to blend your protein powder smoothly. Moreover, it has a lockable flip top, an anti-leak mechanism, easy-to-read measuring, and a super stylish look, making it worth the investment!

Boldfit Gym Shaker

Original Price: Rs.699

Offer Price: Rs.499

(as of 16/1/2023 18:00 IST)

Buy Now

Working out at home has become increasingly popular in recent years. You can create a compelling yet enjoyable workout routine with the proper fitness essentials, without ever leaving your home. And with the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 now live, it is the best time to get your fitness essentials in order. With amazing deals on top-notch fitness equipment, do not miss out on this golden chance to stock up and get moving!

About The Author
Anubhuti Mishra
Anubhuti Mishra
Interior Designer & Home Décor Expert

With a marked inclination toward Interiors and a Post Graduation degree in Interior Design from VIFT Bangalore, Anubhuti... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!