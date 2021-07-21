Amazon Prime Day: Reinvent your home with THESE kitchen and home appliances

The exciting and much-awaited Prime Day is almost here. While the mega digital sale event is to be held on the 26th and 27th of July, the offers and deals are on for prime members who can even shop for products with free delivery and no-cost EMI. If you are looking for products to reinvent your kitchen space, here are 8 everyday tools and utilities that are now available at deal-breaking prices for you to shop.

Appachetty with lid

In this season of rain and cool breeze, hot appams are everything we want to make our stomachs smile. Get this non-stick appachetty that comes with scratch and abrasion-resistant technology to make the best appams that you eat with your favourite egg curry or veg kurma.

Price: Rs 920

Deal: Rs 800

Anti Mosquito Racquet

Mosquitoes and houseflies can be very annoying. Getting rid of them is one of the best ways to kill them alive. The mosquito bat has superior strength and durability, making it less prone to damage and longer-lasting.

Price: Rs 549

Deal: Rs 546

Induction Cooktop

With high grade electrical that protects the induction against short circuits. Its superior-top plate can withstand very high temperatures, making it very durable. Induction makes cooking easier and faster giving your kitchen an edgier finish.

Price: Rs 3193

Deal: Rs 1549

Digital Weighing Scale

On a diet? A healthy diet is an essential part of everyday life. This is a professional scale designed for kitchens where you can scale the quantity of each product and veggie. It ensures accurate weighing even in high humidity areas as its splash-proof design.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 299

Hand Blender

Still, whisking that Dalgona coffee with your spatula in hand? All you need is a blender to get it by hand in seconds. This blender will take care of all your chopping, blending or mixing tasks at the touch of a button.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 850

Egg Boiler

It's 2021 guys, do you still think an apple a day keeps the doctor away? It's a protein-rich egg a day that keeps the doctor away. You can make a variety of dishes with eggs and this egg boiler will help you boil up to 7 eggs together and it comes with an auto-off function that stops when the water dries out.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 850

Immersion Rod Water Heater

In this cool monsoon weather, who dares to bath in chill water! Get this immersion rod and enjoy your bath every day in warm water. It also makes you feel more relaxed and comfortable.

Price: Rs 665

Deal: Rs 549

Sandwich Toaster

Make perfect and tasty breakfasts and snacks every day at home easily with this toaster grill machine. It’s space-saving and automatically removes the need for excess oil and butter during cooking which makes the cooking healthier.

Price: Rs 1725

Deal: Rs 1199

What all products did you shop for today from the Prime Day sale? Tell us in the comments below.

