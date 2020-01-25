Amid China coronavirus outbreak, export of surgical and N95 masks banned by Taiwan

Coronavirus has claimed over 26 lives so far, and after seeing the condition of people because of virus. Taiwan has announced a month-long export ban on surgical and N95 masks.

The Taiwanese government has issued an export ban for two types of masks between January 24 and February 23. It is surely not good news for citizens since the banned N95 respirator masks can filter at least 94 percent dust particles. Speaking about the ban, Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang assured the public that the government had sufficient stocks of surgical and N95 masks and that there is no need to overstock.

Apart from this, the government has also expanded border controls to include denying entry to residents of Wuhan, requiring health statements from passengers arriving from China, Hong Kong and Macau and isolating those having fever and symptoms related to the pneumonia-causing virus.

