Amidst Covid 19, Government of India recommends homemade masks for healthy citizens

Covid 19 cases in India are rising and because of that, essentials like masks and sanitisers are going out of stock rapidly. To tackle this issue, government has published a guide on making masks. Read below to know more.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise, and so far the global count of this pandemic has gone up to 11,20,752, while the death toll has gone up to 58,982. Not only the U.S, Italy, Iran and Spain but the cases in India are also on the rise. India so far has registered 2900 cases and to combat that India is under 21-day Lockdown. While the pandemic is on the rise, essentials like masks and sanitisers are out of stock for a while now.

The Indian Government is figuring out a way to increase the supply of the masks and to combat this situation, it is recommending healthy people to wear homemade face masks, especially outside their homes, for better personal hygiene, and the protection of their communities during the coronavirus pandemic. The government has already published a guide on making such masks.

However, the government advisory has made it clear that this homemade face cover is not recommended for either health workers or those working with, or in contact with Covid-19 patients or are patients themselves. Such people need to wear the specified protective gear.

When it comes to homemade masks, the government has further advised that no two people should share the mask. And the mask should be washed with soap and hot water. The users should make sure to wash their hands thoroughly before wearing the mask. The World Health Organisation continues to advise healthy people to wear masks only if they are caring for suspected Covid-19 patients.

When it comes to the US, President Donald Trump has recommended the voluntary use of non-medical masks by all citizens as an additional public health measure to fight the coronavirus. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that Americans wear basic cloth or fabric masks that can be either purchased online or simply made at home. And keep the main masks for health workers and people who are on the field during this pandemic.

The key point to remember: This mask can only be worn by people who are healthy and not by people who are sick or are working with the sick.

