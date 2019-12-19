Ananya Panday's Diet Plan: Here's how she maintains her lean look

Ananya Pandey who won millions of heart with her performance in SOTY 2 is known for her stellar body. Read below to find out what she eats in a day and what her diet looks like on daily basis.

In the year 2019, Bollywood accepted dozens of newcomers with an open heart. And one such debutant is Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday. Ananya Panday who made her debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 alongside Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff is in the news since then. The lovely actress, who was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh is known for her stellar figure. Well, let's say that she's a blessed soul with a high metabolism. However, Ananya still eats clean and follows a diet since that helps her feel fresh and also maintain the health of her skin.

If you are looking for some fitness inspiration and want to lose some kgs to feel good, then Ananya's diet is apt for you. Read below to find out what she consumes throughout the day and you can try and follow that too.

Ananya Panday's diet plan:

1. Ananya usually doesn't follow a set diet, however, the actress manages to eat healthily and stay clean as much as she can. She starts her day with a green juice that includes a lot of water celery and other green veggies. It detoxifies her system and makes her feel fresh.

2. When it comes to breakfast, Ananya swears by breakfast and cannot do without it. She prefers to have omelette and toast with some butter on it. She loves black coffee and has one cup of black coffee with her breakfast. On some days, she also likes to indulge in some south Indian cuisine like idli, dosa and upma.

3. Ananya makes it a point to have something healthy for lunch at least when she is shooting. She has a chicken sandwich and also includes fresh veggies with it.

4. Ananya Panday loves snacks, and she snacks on nuts in the evening with a cup of black coffee. She has to have two cups of black coffee a day. She loves to eat seasonal fruits like mangoes and grapes. Apart from this, she also makes sure to consume coconut water and lots of water throughout the day.

5. She keeps the dinner light and eats grilled fish or chicken with soup. Ananya loves dark chocolates and likes to binge of them if she is hungry post-dinner.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

