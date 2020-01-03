Anger Management: Check out the ways which will help you to control your temper

Do you get impulsive in anger? Then, practise the below steps to calm yourself down to manage your anger.

We are all well aware of the word 'anger' and its impacts. Decisions and deeds made in anger have never been successful, so act wisely when you are angry. Don't get too hyper while you are in a heated moment. It will mess things up leaving you trapped at that moment. Right reactions are the key to manage anger and that is crucial at that moment. So, you need to calm yourself down to manage your anger to do anything accordingly. But people often get confused about anger management and often do opposite things. And this leaves them helpless. So, we have clubbed 5 easy ways to manage your anger so that you can handle yourself the right way. Follow these ways and practise them when you are angry. Check out the mantras of control your temper.

Deep breathing

Generally, we forget to do deep breathing in the middle of the stressful activities of a day. And when it comes to being angry, it can easily be overlooked. And shallow breathing makes us more impulsive keeping us busy in a fight. So, take deep breaths when you are angry.

Recite a calming phrase

Practice a calming phrase and repeat it while you are angry. Repeating this comforting mantra will help you to vent out your emotions and frustrations. Some calming phrases can be like 'take it easy' or 'everything is going to be alright'.

Visualise good things

When you are down with emotions or stressed out, then visualising your favourite moment can lower the tension. So, try to see your happy moments in closed eyes.

Do some calming yoga

Stretching our body with yoga makes us calm and helps to release tension from the muscles. So, next time when you are in anger then do some body-stretching to relax.

Take the frustration out of your mind

Vent out your frustration to a trusted person to make some space in your mind. It helps to feel free lowering the anger and also prevents the negative emotions from bubbling up inside. Along with that, defuse the anger with something humour; watch something funny. Also, change your surroundings to stay away from negative vibe.

Credits :Healthline

Read More