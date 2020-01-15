Anita Hassanandani's fitness secret can help you stay fit and fab; Check it out

Eating right and staying fit is an essential part of our lives. For a healthy mind and body, we need to exercise well and eat right and Anita Hassanandani seems to have mastered the art; Read on

Anita Hassanandani is a well-known face in the television industry and she's been a household name for quite a while now. She gained popularity over the years with her stint in numerous shows and films. Her character as Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein helped her win even more hearts and her followers love her for her amazing acting skill and her beauty. Other than her flawless skin and amazing taste in saree's, she's also loved for her fit body. With her busy acting schedule, she still manages to find time to stay fit and healthy and maintain her weight. Not just that, she also inspires us to work hard and sweat it out to stay fit and healthy. Anita and her husband Rohit have set couple fitness goals for everyone. Her fitness transformation has won our heart and made us love her even more and if you're looking for some motivation and fitness inspiration to look as sizzling as Anita does in her stunning drape, you may want a little sneak peek into her fitness regime. Here are Anita Hassanandani's fitness secrets that we all need to know.

Workout

She maintains a strict workout routine and tries to squeeze in a workout between her busy schedule. A good training regime holds a lot of importance in staying fit and healthy. She keeps changing her workout regime to shock and surprise her body as much as possible. Her workout includes skipping and running as well as some walking and dancing. She also includes weight training and breathing exercises in her fitness regime. She does belly dancing as well as some yoga and meditation to keep her mind and body relaxed.

Diet Plan

Anita is a total foodie and has a sweet tooth but that doesn't stop her from watching her diet. She doesn't believe in crash diets and does not experiment with them either. She does watch her calorie intake and is very careful with her meals. She focuses on portion control and consumes 5 to 6 small meals in a day instead of 3 big ones. This helps her control her diet and portion and also helps her keep hunger pangs at bay. Anita focuses on eating a healthy and balanced diet. She ensures that she consumes adequate vitamins and minerals and has a nutritious diet. But this doesn't mean that she doesn't have cheat days. She has cheat day wherein she consumes 300 calories extra other than what her body needs.

Credits :dna india

