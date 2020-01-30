Anjeer Health Benefits: Figs are super beneficial for skin, hair and health; Here's Why

Anjeer comes with numerous health benefits. It is super beneficial for skin, hair and health. Read on to know more about it.

Anjeer or fig is quite common and popular dry fruit, which comes with numerous health benefits. Dieticians highly recommend this dry fruit to include in our diet plan, especially during pregnancy. This dry fruit can be consumed in several ways- adding it to healthy dishes, soak it in milk or can be added in the boiled water. Indians especially love Kaju Anjeer milkshake. For that, you need to soak some figs and add them along with cashews to the milk. You can also cut them to have it with your salads or desserts. People also use it to make barfi and peda.

Ficus carica is an Asian species of flowering plant in the mulberry family, known as the common fig. It is the source of the fruit also called the fig and is an important crop in those areas where it is grown commercially. Native to the Middle East and western Asia, it has been sought out and cultivated since ancient times and is now widely grown throughout the world, both for its fruit and as an ornamental plant. The species has become naturalized in scattered locations in Asia and North America.

So, let's check out the health benefits of Anjeer right below.

Regulates blood pressure and ageing

Anjeer are rich in potassium, which negates the effect of sodium and helps in controlling blood pressure. They can also help in controlling ageing effects by providing enough iron, estrogen, etc. Figs are also great for skin, hair and nails. It prevents acne as well.

Aids in weight control

A moderate amount of anjeer/fig can help in controlling our weight. They are rich in fibre.

Has check on heart health

Anjeer reduces the amount of triglycerides in the blood. Triglycerides are responsible for heart disease as they are fat particles, which accumulate along the blood vessel and cause heart attacks.

Regulates blood sugar

The chlorogenic acid present in this dry fruit helps to reduce blood sugar levels in diabetic people. Potassium, found in abundance in figs, also plays a major role in controlling the blood sugar levels in our body.

Strengthens the bones

Calcium is the main ingredient for having healthy bones, and figs are a great natural source for this. Only dairy products are not sufficient for calcium in the body.

Combats constipation

Being rich in fibre, anjeer is good for intestinal problems and can prevent constipation. The fibre provides roughage, aiding in good bowel movements.

Prevents kidney stones

Drink water boiled with some figs in it. It will help you to prevent kidney stones.

Good for the reproductive system

Anjeer is rich in minerals, magnesium, zinc and manganese, which are all good for fertility. You can have figs with milk. If you are pregnant or planning to have a baby, then add this dry fruit to your diet.

