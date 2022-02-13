Anshuka Parwani reveals how she trained Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday for Gehraiyaan

Since the release of the Gehraiyaan teaser, whether it's the title track or the scenes, everything has won the hearts of the fans, and now that the movie has been officially released, fans can't stop tweeting about the film. Deepika Padukone's role, Alisha plays a yoga instructor in the movie, which we can see her shining in given her serious dedication to fitness. Deepika Padukone looked absolutely stunning in this page-turner.

Anshuka Parwani, a celebrity holistic health and yoga expert, consulted, trained, and choreographed the Yoga sequences in the much anticipated and talked about movie of the month to train the entire movie cast. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Parwani discussed how she trained Padukone to improve her flexibility, strength, and stamina. ‘’To train and prep Deepika for the movie, we made sure we include yoga asanas, pranayama, meditation and mindfulness as a full holistic practice. Working on different floors was one of the skills we concentrated on because the film required it. To achieve the same, we worked on strength, flexibility, stamina and endurance. Deepika understood that she needs to be in tune with her body and energies to get the best of yoga practice because there’s so much more beyond just physical asanas’’, she exclaims.

She trained the couples for the film via Yoga workshops and couple Yoga Asanas that are based on trust, leaning on one another, and falling on one another. The film's cast practised partner yoga and Acro yoga but they stayed true to the authenticity and roots of the yoga asanas. Anshuka explains, ‘’It was a beautiful journey to train and incorporate the practice to gain trust for the couple on one another. They were required to depend on each other’s strength and sometimes even let go and fall on each other so that the other person could hold them up, I think that really built a lot of trust. We used a lot of tools for different breath works, couple yoga asanas and exercises. Over time it didn’t only build trust but also a sort of connection and chemistry that I really hope everyone sees in the movie. We had a great time training one another. All four of them practicing yoga with me was very rewarding.’’

Anshuka’s determination and expertise have helped the likes of Deepika and Ananya stay fit amid their hectic schedules and demanding lifestyles. “Whether they are celebrities or not, everything that we do here is targeted towards what a person’s mind, body and soul requires at a particular time. That is why I enjoy creating custom routines because I believe that no two bodies are alike”, she says.

However, this practice, which focuses on breathing, flexibility, and strength to improve mental and physical well-being, is riddled with myths such as yoga being only for the fit and flexible, not helping people lose weight, and so on. It is not a gender-specific fitness practice, the celebrity fitness trainer revealed. She says, “As long as you have a body and a mind you should be able to do yoga. Most yoga asanas are designed to fit everybody, regardless of flexibility, balance, or strength. There are various asanas that use different muscles in your body and test your muscle strength, flexibility, and overall fitness. Yoga is not a sluggish workout; it can cause you to break a sweat."

Anshuka communicates and portrays the power of Yoga physically, intrinsically, and intimately, and to be able to do so on such a large scale for the entire nation to see and feel is magical.

