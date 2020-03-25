Anulom Viloma Pranayama: Here's why you should do THIS yoga technique every day

Anulom Viloma is one of the yoga techniques and is the best way to take care of the tri dosas. It also helps to cure your breathing problems like Asthma. Here's what you should know before starting to practice this yoga.

Anulom Viloma Pranayama is one of the Pranayama yoga techniques or a breathing exercise. It is a part of Hatha yoga. The word 'anu' means with and 'loma' means hair implying with the grain or natural. And 'Viloma' means against the grain. This Pranayama is highly beneficial to cure respiratory-related diseases like Asthma. This is not all, Anulom Viloma is the best way to balance the 'Tri' dosas of our body- vata, pitta and kaffa dosas.



Tri means three and dosa is impurity. There are chances of us falling ill when one of the dosas gets imbalanced. When all these tri dosas are not in a balanced position then it invites all kinds of diseases. So, practicing Anulom Viloma is important to balance the tri dosas in the body to stay healthy. But to get the most benefit out of this yoga practice, we have to do it in the right way. Practicing this yoga improperly may have some side effects on our body. So, before doing the yoga check out the steps of doing Anulom Viloma correctly.



Everything you need to know about Anulom Viloma.

How to do Anulom Viloma

1- Close your eyes and sit in Padmasana and then rest your hands on the knees.

2- Now, close the right nostril with the tip of the right thumb and inhale slowly with the left nostril to take as much oxygen as you can. This will fill your lungs with fresh air.

3- Now hold the breath and remove the thumb from the right nostril and close the left nostril with the tip of the middle finger and exhale.

4- Then inhale with the right nostril and remove the left nostril and close the right one to exhale and then inhale again with the left nostril. Repeat this process for 5 minutes.

Benefits of Anulm Viloma

1- It helps to alleviate mental problems such as depression, anxiety, stress and tension etc.



2- It helps to improve the functions of the lungs.



3- It also boosts our memory and sharpens the brain.



4- It also improves our immune system by reducing the signs of cold and cough.



5- This yoga also improves our heart health.



Some points to remember to do this yoga

1- Try to do this yoga in the morning on an empty stomach.

2- Concentrate on your breathing while performing this yoga.

