Anxiety: Causes, symptoms and all the ways you can deal with it to maintain your mental health

Anxiety is something that all of us deal with but is it healthy? Find out everything you need to know about it

Anxiety is something most of us go through the time and again. Anxiety is what causes jitters and nervousness which is the body’s way to deal with stressful situations. Now, anxiety during some situations can be positive but, if the feeling sticks around for a long time, that is when it starts affecting an individual.

Anxiety Symptoms:

1. Racing heart

2. Panicking

3. Sweating

4. Shaking

5. Overthinking

6. Feeling tense all the time

Now, this anxiety can get out of hand when you cannot seem to control the thoughts and worrying gets in the way of your daily tasks. It almost seems impossible to relax and have a quiet night. You are always irritated or annoyed and now everyone else can see it.

Now, these symptoms can differ from person to person as everyone is going through a different thing in life.

What can you do to manage anxiety?

There are a lot of different ways to manage anxiety and its efficiency differs from person to person.

1. Talk about what is bothering you. Taking out everything that is bothering you can be a great way to lift that weight off your chest. Resolving an issue that is bothering you can be the quickest way to get rid of the anxiety.

2. Taking care of yourself is another important thing to practise if you are constantly down with anxiety. We understand that you will never be too comfortable with talking about every little thing that is going on in your head. So, instead of putting yourself down in the dumps, try to practise self-care. Eat right, sleep on time and invest your time in what makes you happy.

3. Try exercising or doing something fruitful in your fee time. People tend to overthink in their free time which leads to anxiety. Make sure to move, just get up and go for a walk or pursue a hobby when you feel anxiety is taking over in your free time.

4. Lastly, all you can do is notice what triggers your anxiety and stay away from it as much as possible.

DISCLAIMER: These tips and tricks are based on research and only provided here to enhance your knowledge. It is advised to visit a doctor before trying them out.

