Are you dealing with stress? Eating these 9 foods might help to keep it at bay

Most people resort to sweets when they are stressed, but there are some healthy alternatives you can choose for stress relief. Here are 7 foods that might alleviate cortisol levels.

We live in a world where people are constantly trying to tackle the vicissitudes of life. The technology-driven, fast-paced life leaves little time for people to live a comfortable, stress-free life. Not only does it elevate the stress levels, but has the potential to take a toll on your health. Life’s many successive dips and depressions only add these problems, leading to physical and mental health issues.

These high levels of stress often force us to resort to unhealthy foods, which do more harm than good to the body. You should keep a check on what you eat as it really impacts your emotional state. Believe it or not, food can help bring down the cortisol levels and keep mental health diseases at bay.

Here are 9 foods that can help you relieve stress.

Fatty Fish

Fatty fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which contains alpha-linolenic acid that can help reduce stress and anxiety. You can include salmon, mackerel, and trout in your diet.

Eggs

Whole eggs are a powerhouse of nutrients as they are rich in minerals, amino acids, antioxidants and protein. They are also rich in choline, which plays a crucial role in brain health and may protect against stress.

Parsley

This nutritious herb contains free radicals that help protect oxidative stress, which is associated with many illnesses, including depression and anxiety. It also contains carotenoids, flavonoids and volatile oils, all of which have powerful antioxidant properties and help reduce inflammation.

Garlic

Stress can make you feel tired and have a huge impact on your immune system. Garlic is one food which is packed with antioxidants that neutralize free radicals in the body and alleviates stress.

Dark Chocolate

Those stress-induced chocolate cravings may be justified after all. Dark chocolate is a great stress-buster food you can include in your diet. Studies have found that eating dark chocolate may help lower levels of stress hormones in people feeling stressed out.

Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, a bioactive compound, which can help lower anxiety by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress. It boosts serotonin and dopamine levels which can also help people suffering from anxiety and depression.

Whole Grains

According to research, eating healthy carbohydrates can temporarily increase levels of serotonin – a hormone that boosts mood and reduces stress. Eating foods like sweet potatoes and whole grains can help with that. However, you should make sure that you’re eating healthy, unrefined carbs.

Avocados

Avocados are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, phytochemicals, fibre and other essential nutrients that can help reduce stress and anxiety, boost concentration and improve mood. A study published in the Nutrition Journal suggested that including avocados in your diet can improve the quality of nutrient intake and lower the risk of metabolic syndrome – a group of conditions including high blood pressure and obesity.

Nuts

Nuts like almonds, pistachios, and walnuts contain all essential nutrients, including B vitamins, magnesium, vitamin E and zinc – all of which boost your immune system and help the body manage stress levels.

Some other tips to help you manage stress include:

- The key to managing stress is eating a healthy and balanced diet. The foods mentioned above can help you.

- Assert your feelings, opinions or beliefs to avoid getting frustrated or angry.

- Exercise regularly to ward off stress.

- Cut back on alcohol and smoking.

- Set your limits and learn to say no to requests to avoid creating excessive stress in your life.

Note: Consult a doctor before making any prominent changes to your daily routine.

