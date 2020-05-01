Are you drinking too much water? THESE are the signs that can tell you about it

We should drink water to keep us hydrated. But drinking too much of it is not good as well. Over-drinking of water has some side effects as well. Read on to know about it.

We all know that drinking water is one of the most essential things to stay healthy because water keeps us hydrated, enhances skin quality, boosts the immune system, etc. So, doctors always recommend to drink a good amount of water every day. But are you really maintaining a decent limit? Many of us often drink a lot of water considering it to be healthy for our body. However, nothing in excess is good. You always have to maintain the limit of your food consumption or fluid intake.

The same goes for water as well. Over drinking of it doesn’t have any severe effect on us, but it may disturb certain physiological functions. When we drink too much water, certain changes are seen in our body. So, read below to know the signs if you are drinking too much water.

Signs to understand if you are drinking too much water.

1- The frequency of urination will be increased. According to urogynecologist, we should urinate 7 times a day. So, if it is being more than that, then we should decrease our water consumption.

2- Just like dark yellow coloured urine is not good, colourless urine is also not a good sign. It should be of a very light yellow colour. If it’s coming out without any colour, then we are diluting the essential electrolytes with excess water.

3- Drinking too much water may also cause hyponatremia, due to which you will start to feel fatigued all the time. So, keep a check on this if you are feeling too tired or exhausted all the time.

4- You may experience a headache very often, i.e. because our sodium level gets imbalanced due to the over-hydration which then fill up the cells with fluids as well. This causes swelling in the brain and hence, we get the headache.

5- According to doctors, women need to drink 2.7 litres of water in a day and men 3.7 litres to avoid dehydration. So, maintain that limit.

