Are you emotionally exhausted? Here’s how you can deal with it

Stressful jobs and life, in general, brings with it several health problems. Emotional exhaustion is one of the many problems that might affect you. Read to know how you can deal with it.

Have you ever gone through prolonged periods of heavy stress – whether from a job, relationship, or major life crisis? There is a saying that when love gives you lemons, you make lemonade. But it is always easier said than done. Because when you hit a rough patch, it can be extremely difficult to be calm and not get emotionally exhausted. Excessive stress in life is a common occurrence which often leads to an emotional burnout. You might feel emotionally drained, overwhelmed and tired.

Emotional burnout and occupational burnout are the most common among people. The constant turmoil of life can take a toll on your mental health and make you prone to other health problems. From physical symptoms like fatigue, headaches, sleep deprivation, and appetite changes, to feelings of hopelessness, helplessness, you can experience an array of symptoms when suffering from emotional exhaustion.

Here are the most common signs of emotional burnout and how you can deal with it.

As mentioned, symptoms of emotional exhaustion can be both emotional and physical, and may vary from one person to another:

- lack of motivation

- sleep deprivation or insomnia

- mood swings

- physical fatigue

- feelings of hopelessness or helplessness

- headaches

- change in appetite

- nervousness

- pessimism

- low concentration

- absentmindedness

- depression

What causes emotional exhaustion?

Stress in life is common, but chronic stress can take a toll on your mind and body. Everyone has their own story that stresses them out, so what might be stressful for you might be manageable for another person. However, there are some common triggers which include:

- exhausting jobs

- financial stress

- death of someone close

- family responsibilities

- family issues like divorce, separation, etc

- living with a chronic illness

It is crucial to find the cause of the problem and eliminate or alleviate the symptoms to prevent them from progressing into something more serious. Chronic stress can affect your immune system, heart, metabolism and overall well-being. It can also lead to hypertension, premature ageing, anxiety, depression, insomnia, depression, weight gain and more.

How to deal with it?

Emotional exhaustion is manageable with making certain lifestyle changes that include:

1- The best way to prevent an emotional burnout is to eliminate the stressor. What is it that is stressing you out? If your work environment is affecting you, then you should consider changing jobs. Finding the cause may help eradicate the problem.

2- Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, and avoiding sugary snacks and junk food, will not only help you manage the symptoms of an emotional burnout but maintain overall health.

3- Getting enough physical exercise can improve your mood and emotional state. It raises endorphins and serotonin levels and also helps to keep your mind off the problems bringing you down.

4- Limit your alcohol intake. Drinking alcohol may boost your mood for a while, but it can leave you more anxious than before.

5- Sleep is essential for our bodies to maintain good physical and mental health. Getting enough sleep of 6-8 hours can help you recover from mental exhaustion.

6- Practicing mindfulness is another way of controlling your emotions and keeping your mental health in check. Meditation, yoga, breathing exercises, going for work and writing your thoughts down are some of the ways that can help you balance your emotions.

7- Talking to someone can also help relieve stress. Pent up emotions can make the situation worst and make you susceptible to other mental health problems like depression.

8- If nothing seems to work out, then you should seek professional help to treat emotional exhaustion. A professional therapist may use certain tools to help you overcome the stressful period.

