Are you facing Quarantine Fatigue? Here's how to deal with it

Quarantine fatigue is a state when people feel extremely fatigued at the end of the day. They face this issue because of this Coronavirus lockdown situation. Read on to know the way to deal with it.

We have been under lockdown for the last two months due to the COVID-19 outbreak. So, we are spending the entire day at home doing household chores and work. This situation has made people suffer from anxiety, stress, depression, etc. Due to the pandemic, many people have reported to experience quarantine fatigue. In this situation, people feel extremely fatigued and exhausted at the end of the day.

But psychologists are constantly trying to help us with motivation to cope up with it. Also, staying at home increases the tension of doing several tasks at a time. For example, we have to do our work, be with our kids and do household chores. So, this is making people paranoid to deal with the situation. People are advised to do video calls to ward off the loneliness. But this is not really helping everyone as it’s considered to be a paradoxical situation where they are trying to socialise while social distancing. Here, we have given some ways to deal with quarantine fatigue right below. Check them out.

Quarantine fatigue and ways to deal with it.

Symptoms of Quarantine Fatigue

Psychologists have seen different types of symptoms amongst people experiencing this problem such as:

People have eye strain from working in front of the computer for a long time.

Even introverts are missing going out and meeting their friends.

Phone calls and videos even are not making them happy.

People face difficulty in staying active and focused.

Negative impacts of mood.

How this fatigue affects our life?

People are having numerous difficulties due to this quarantine fatigue and some of them are:

1- It’s not like a storm where we get scared at first and then everything will be alright. This pandemic situation is uncertain. This uncertainty makes people more paranoid.

2- We need to maintain social distancing because of the infectious virus. So, we cannot hug our loved ones or come close contact to them. This is actually disconnecting us with others.

3- We are craving for our previous normal days when we used to get some alone time. There were new things to do each day.

4- We all are in great trauma right now. We are conscious of everything that may bring us close to the COVID 19 virus. For example, while grocery shopping, we are scared and aware of touching everything because we may catch the virus through this, which damages our mental health.

5- During this phase of great fear, anxiety, fatigue, our cortisol levels are high. So, we may take a wrong decision during this situation.

Helping yourself

During this phase, while it’s important to stay healthy with some workout routine, people are complaining of feeling tired and lethargic to do exercises. But this should not be the case. You have to maintain a routine that includes at least some mild workout; it doesn’t have to be rigid like your previous exercise routine. Along with this, a drastic increase has been noticed in alcohol purchasing because people are not being able to go out, so this may have made the change. But health workers are advising to stop alcohol consumption in this situation.

Connecting to others

While people are not getting benefitted by phone or video call, therapists are advising them to opt for the idea of ‘connect five’. They say if we call 5 people each day instead of one or two, then it will be beneficial for our mental state.

Another thing is important to remember to reduce the fatigue as this will end eventually.

