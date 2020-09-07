Are you facing sleep problems? THESE factors might be the reason

Having sleep problems is a common issue amongst us and this happens due to several bad habits. Some of the reasons have been given below. Read them and try to stop repeating them for a sound sleep.

Are you getting more tired after waking up from your sleep? Well, you’re not alone in this. Sleep problems are a very common issue among people now. They either can’t have sound sleep or have disrupted sleep or are getting too tired after waking up.

There are certain reasons for these sleep issues. If we can eliminate those things from our daily life, it will be easier to fall asleep and have sound sleep. But if the problem still persists, then it’s always better to consult a doctor.

Reasons for not being able to sleep properly.

1. A small walk after before hitting your bed is fine, but doing a cardio workout is not at all a good idea. Our heart rate and body temperature naturally drop during sleep. But exercises increase these two body functions and stimulate our nervous system, thus making it tough to fall asleep.

2. Having alcohol before bedtime is another big mistake that we often tend to commit. This completely ruins our sleep. If you’re doing this, stop right now.

3. Room temperature is another factor that contributes to our sleeping. Our body needs to cool at night for sleep, which is impossible in a heated bedroom. So, keep it comfortable.

4. Our daily work stress and other activities make us often stressed out while going to bed as well. This is one of the major reasons for not being able to sleep properly. If this happens next time, then write down your worries before bedtime along with other things that you’re grateful for. You can also practice meditation daily.

5. A hot cup of coffee before bedtime is a bad idea, but even late afternoon coffee should also be eliminated. They are also a prime reason for sleep issues.

6. If you’re sleeping with a partner, who snores or crowds you, then your sleep will be disturbed. So, you can use earplugs or noise-machine to block the snoring sound.

7. Too much light in the bedroom and wrong snacking food before bedtime is also responsible for sleep problems. So, keep a soothing light in the room and have protein for snacks like almonds.

