Are you facing a tough time while coping with the lockdown? Psychologist Krishna Dewani shares tips

Just like physical health, keeping a check on mental health during the Coronavirus pandemic is of equal importance. Psychologist Krishna Dewani has shared some tips and tricks to cope with this unprecedented crisis.

The whole world including India is reeling under the impact of Coronavirus and its spread. It is day 17 of the 21-day lockdown in India and self-quarantine and social distancing has been being followed to avoid the further spread of COVID-19. While many companies have temporarily shut their businesses many have asked their employees to work from home. As per the latest reports, in the wake of the rising number of positive cases, the lockdown will be extended in certain parts of India.

Some people are able to cope with the present uncertain times and being confined to home, however, there are many who are having a tough time being locked at home for such a long period. It is challenging for many as it impacts their mental health. A strong sense of stress, anxiety, and paranoia are what many are experiencing because of the unprecedented crisis. Just like physical health, keeping mental health in check is also of utmost importance. We asked Psychologist Krishna Dewani to share some tips and tricks for those who are having a tough time as they practice quarantine.

Here are some activities that you can follow to spend your day:

1. Do household chores

As we all are locked down, do not put all the work on the shoulders of the lady in the house, distribute the daily chores among the family members and get going with it.

2. Do what you love

How many times have you read articles which say "follow your passion, have a hobby" but don't really have the time to do it? Well, now is the right time to do that. Paint, cook, clean, play an instrument, dance, read, write, click pictures, make videos, talk to friends, do anything you like in this free time that you have.

3. Schedule

Even though you have all day to spend at home, schedule the day according to the tasks that you want to do during the day. It helps in keeping the unnecessary anxiety away. For example, include your mornings with yoga, meditation, exercise. Afternoons can be occupied with cooking and resting. Evenings can be kept on your hobbies and spending some quality time with family.

For people who are "working from home," they can also schedule the day and incorporate some fun stuff in their free time or chill breaks during the day, which they wouldn't normally get if they were to be at the office.

4. Read

Reading helps in being more imaginative and creative with your own thoughts and mind space, picturing the author's words in your head is a different level of opening your mind doors and letting creativity sink in. Also, read something motivating to keep you going with quarantine.

5. Clean up

Cleaning your space gives immense satisfaction. A clean space helps in thinking better and larger. In an untidy space, one will always feel lethargic and unproductive, whereas cleaning up makes you feel active and productive.

6. Revisit your old photos and memories

This is a good time to go down the memory lane and cherish your past. Learn what you are missing today and take inspiration from the past, listen to your grandparent's stories, look at your old photos, laugh, cry and enjoy them for as long as you want now.

7. Mediation

Now is the time that we cannot say "I don't have time for meditation". Meditation helps calm down the thought process, builds a sense of positivity and relaxes the mind-body functions like no other exercise.

8. Express your feeling

Anxious? Frustrated? Irritated? Depressed? Worried? Tensed about the situation? Let it all out, talk about what exactly is bothering you about this lockdown and the situation at a whole. Some people might be worried that their work is on the hood, some are worried about their income, some are anxious as they are unable to get out of their home, some have other issues. So express what is bothering you and you will feel much relaxed and heard.

9. Sleep

Sleep is directly related to a calm mind, if it was not for this lockdown, none of us would have got a chance to have our beauty sleep without any guilt, so use this opportunity to sleep well.

10. Practice yoga or workout at home

Be it any situation, a good body workout always keeps a person healthy and positive. Spend time in taking care of your body and pamper it with all the goodness that you can. Practice "at home workouts" and be fit. You can watch and learn from YouTube and other meaningful sources.

11. Watch new content

We have been constantly complaining about not getting enough time to binge-watch our favorite shows on Netflix and other media platforms. Now is the time that you can use and watch shows to entertain yourself and enjoy the time that you have for yourself.

