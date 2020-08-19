Are you feeling bloated? 7 foods to keep uncomfortable bloating in check

From drinks to foods, anything can cause bloating. But there are some functional foods that can help reduce bloating. Read on to know more.

Do you hate the discomfort caused by bloating? You’re not alone. Bloating is a common stomach problem that most of us face in our daily lives. Bloating is when your belly feels swollen or enlarged after eating. It can make you feel uncomfortable, gassy and tired. From food allergies to indigestion, there are several reasons that cause abdominal bloating. Including the right kind of foods in your daily diet can help your body overcome bloating.

If your stomach has ever felt more like a balloon of gas than a digestive machine, then this article is for you. Today, we are enlisting some foods that can help those suffering from bloating. What we eat plays a pivotal role in how our body acts. While some foods cause bloating, others can provide relief and help you avoid it.

Here are 7 anti-bloating foods to help you get rid of stomach issues.

Cucumber: Due to the high-water content in these fresh veggies, it is great for you to add to your diet. It helps clear the passage of the food that otherwise can cause constipation, gas and bloat.

Pineapple: This tropical fruit is loaded with bromelain enzyme that helps in digestion of fats and proteins. It is also low in sodium and loaded with potassium, both of which helps reduce bloating.

Avocados: It is rich in potassium that helps prevent water retention by regulating sodium levels in your body and can thus reduce salt-induced bloating.

Ginger: It is a digestive aid that helps stimulate the body’s digestive enzymes and contains anti-inflammatory properties which help with gas, bloating and gas pain.

Yoghurt: It contains probiotics that help improve digestive health. It is also high in potassium, which is a micronutrient that helps fight bloating.

Bananas: This healthy fruit is packed with potassium and soluble fibre, which helps flush out excess sodium and reduce inflammation. Soluble fibre helps relieve constipation, which in turn reduces bloating.

Asparagus: It is an anti-bloating superfood that helps flush all the excess water, thus giving you a relief from discomfort and bloat.

