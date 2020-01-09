Are you feeling low and unmotivated? THESE healthy food items will help you boost your mood

These healthy foods will boost your mood even on the most stressful days. Check it out

Mental health is one of the most important things that is creating quite a lot of conversations worldwide. The awareness of mental health is increasing by the day and it looks like we’re only going further with it. Over the years, we have also made sure to keep our tabs on what affects mental health and found out that food is one of the major factors. So, we have definitely used this fact in our favour and found out the foods that can make any crappy and stressful day a better one.

Check out these healthy foods that will help you boost your mood even on the most stressful days.

FRUIT

Fruits are a natural source of vitamins packed with healthy sugar. The more fruit you eat, the less depressed you get. The sweetness and tanginess of certain fruits will wake up your taste buds while also giving your mood the much-needed boost it needs.

CHOCOLATE

Having chocolate can be one of the best and easiest things you can do to boost your mood. Instead of eating chocolate, you can also consume it in the form of a hot beverage. It makes you feel calm while also giving you a feeling of being content.

COFFEE

We all know that coffee instantly wakes you up but what it also does is give you a caffeine boost that instantly improves your dull mood. According to research by Molecular Nutrition and Food Research, having 2 cups of coffee every day may protect you from depression.

FISH

Fish is that one healthy food that helps you fight depression. It is a part of many Mediterranean diets and has shown results in fighting depression. You can help fish two-three times a week to keep bad moods at bay.

TEA

Just like coffee, tea contains caffeine that helps in boosting the mood. Having tea in the form of a hot beverage can help you calm the nerves and provide you with a relaxed feeling. This is the reason behind the growing popularity of sleepy time teas.

What is it that you consume to boost your mood? Let us know in the comments section below.

DISCLAIMER: The list is curated based on research from various health portals. Make sure to consume them in moderation and consult a doctor for professional help if needed.

Credits :everyday health

