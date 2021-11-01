Are you feeling stressed out? Here are a few tips that will help

Tips to de stress
Are you feeling stressed out? Here are a few tips that will help
New week doesn’t necessarily mean new hopes, and new beginnings. For some, it may bring stress, anxiety and depression. The constant work pressure, presentations, meetings, and the manager’s hopes may all take a toll on one’s mental health. So much so that one starts feeling already exhausted on the first day of the week.

All this makes one lose concentration and the motivation to work, and start the week on a positive note. So, if you are already angsting about having to work for the next 5 or 6 days, here are a few tips that may help you de-stress, and relax.

A cup of coffee can make the deal

Most of us know caffeine can help improve concentration. So, if you are having problems focusing on your daily work tasks, try and start the day with a cup of coffee. But make sure don’t take it on an empty stomach. A bowl of fruits or your usual breakfast, followed by coffee can do the job for you. However, not everyone likes the idea of having coffee in the morning. These people can always have it later in the day.

cup of coffee

Follow the no mobile phone policy

If we ask what is the first thing you do right after waking up? Many will say check all the notifications, scroll through social media, and reply to messages. However, this is one of the worst habits to follow. Ask any expert, and most of them will tell you to never use your mobile phone in the morning. There are several reasons. One, some hard news that you find on social media may affect your mood negatively. Two, you are straining your eyes. Three, you are wasting time looking on a screen when you can feel the morning sun.

Hence, it is important to open the doors and windows and let natural light enter your room and spread positivity. This will improve your mood, eliminate negativity, and will help keep you energetic throughout the day.

mobile phone

Watch what you eat

There are many who won’t mind grabbing the leftover slice of pizza that they had ordered last night for the movie date for the next day’s breakfast or will just simply open a packet of chips to binge on. However, starting the day with junk can seriously affect your health and mood. One tends to lose motivation, feel exhausted and irritated all day. Hence, prepare a diet chart or, at least, don’t eat junk as your first meal. Not to mention, exercise or meditate to get better results.

While these tips are generic and tend to work for several people, if you are stressed for a longer period of time, it is advisable that you consult a doctor for proper examination. This might happen due to an underlying condition which may need immediate attention.

Credits: Pexels


