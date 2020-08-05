Are you getting trouble to fall asleep? Consumption of THIS spice will improve your sleep quality

Several types of research have been done on this aspect to help people combat this sleep issue. And according to experts, there are certain spices that come with sleep-inducing properties. One of them is saffron. This study has been published by Murdoch University where saffron came to be known as a beneficial item for having good sleep.

Do you have a problem when it comes to sound sleep? If yes, then it has been a very common issue amongst people. Either they are trying hard to fall asleep or getting trouble to have a deep sleep without any interruption. And this sleeping problem is caused by various reasons. Unhealthy lifestyle is one of the prime factors.

Saffron and sleep

Saffron is harvested from the Crocus sativus flower which is commonly popular as the saffron crocus. The study found that saffron helped adults to have sound sleep. Volunteers were chosen for this research who were absolutely healthy without any medical condition. 14 mg dose of saffron extract was provided to them for 28 days. Changes were spotted within seven days of treatment.

One of the researchers said that earlier saffron had proved to be effective for patients with mild-to-moderate depression. Those patients reported having improved sleep. On the basis of this report, they thought to examine its effects on healthy people who were medication-free but had sleep problems only.

Along with this, saffron didn’t have any adverse effects on the volunteers as well. Hence, it was evident that a standardised amount of saffron extract is beneficial for an improved quality of sleep.

For better results, it is advisable to infuse a pinch of saffron in warm milk. Milk contains tryptophan which naturally releases serotonin, which is a sleep-regulating hormone.

