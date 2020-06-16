Are you at a healthy weight? Know how to calculate your BMI

BMI or Body Mass Index helps you to determine whether you are underweight, overweight with respect to your height.

Body Mass Index (BMI). You must have heard this term a multiple-times. Do you stare at the chart trying to pinpoint where exactly you fall? Well, you’re not alone. A lot of people worry about the same, especially if they are trying to lose weight. But they don’t fully understand what BMI really means. First thing, knowing your BMI does help you in certain regards like keeping your weight in check.

BMI or Body Mass Index is an estimate of body fat based on your height and weight. Knowing your BMI can help you determine whether a person is at a healthy or an unhealthy weight. It is calculated by dividing a person’s weight by the square of their height. A low BMI means that a person has too little fat on their body and a high BMI can be a sign of too much fat on the body.

Here is how you can calculate BMI.

To calculate BMI, you must enter the height in feet and weight in pounds. Then the calculator tells your BMI by dividing a person’s weight by the square of their height. It is calculated for adults and children alike.

The following standard weight status categories can help you determine where you stand on the BMI chart:

BMI

Less than 18.5 – underweight

18.5 – 24.9 - normal

25.0 – 29.9 – overweight

30 and above – obese

This chart is for adults 20 and above.

Does it affect your health?

Weight gain is a response to an energy imbalance in your body. The calories you eat gives you energy. It is crucial to keep a balance between the number of calories you eat and burn. If you eat more calories than you burn, it leads to weight gain. BMI helps determine where you stand when it comes to an unhealthy or healthy weight. Maintaining a healthy weight can alleviate the risk of developing certain diseases, including:

Cardiovascular diseases

Liver disease

High blood sugar levels

Stroke

Osteoarthritis

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Kidney problems

The problems are not restricted to a high BMI, a low BMI can cause health issues like bone loss, reduced immunity, heart problems, and anaemia (iron deficiency).

In both cases, you need to seek help or work on your self to maintain a healthy weight. According to experts, you can maintain lower body weight by exercising at least 3 times a week and eating a diet rich in essential nutrients like proteins, vitamins, minerals, healthy carbs, etc. You can consult a dietician to help you figure out the right meal plan for you.

