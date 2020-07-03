Are you sleeping more than 10 hours a day? Here's what you should know

Oversleeping is linked to a host of health issues. Read on to know why you have been sleeping more than recommended hours.

Are you sleeping for more than 10 hours to get properly rested? Are you falling asleep in unexpected places and during unexpected times? Then you should not ignore the same. Just like not getting enough sleep, oversleeping can also hamper your health and the same could be a sign of underlying health issues. Most of the time, we ignore the oversleeping and think that we slept more because we worked for more hours. However, you should look for the main cause of oversleeping and why you feel too tired even after 10-12 hours of sleep.

So, instead of overlooking your oversleeping, find out the potential cause of it. One of the major reasons could be hypersomnia. For the unversed, it is the opposite of insomnia and sufferers feel the need for more sleep duration during the night or day. It can mostly lead to daytime sleepiness. Even after sleeping for the recommended amount, you feel tired. Also, day time naps could be due to the lack of proper sound sleep at night and thus leading to oversleeping.

If not hypersomnia or sleep issues, then it could be signs of following health issues. Before you go ahead, please consider the below-mentioned pointers as information only. Consult your doctor or any GP for diagnosis and to know the actual cause.

Depression

While some people experience insomnia when suffering from depression, there are those who suffer from hypersomnia. So, if you are unaware of whether you have depression or not, then make sure to get diagnosed if you are sleeping more.

Can lead to underlying heart-related disease

Oversleeping including daytime sleepiness could be a sign of heart-related issues. As per the Nurses' Health Study of nearly 72,000 women, they found that women who slept 9 to 11 hours per night were 38% more likely to have coronary heart disease than women who slept 8 hours.

Check your thyroid

Hypothyroidism is related to sleeping for more than 10 plus hours a day. The same can cause daytime fatigue and sleep. As per sleepfoundation.org, people with hypothyroidism feel exhausted even after good seven to nine hours of sleep. So, if you are sleeping more than the recommended hours, it is wise to check your thyroid.

Sleeping more during a specific season.

Sleeping more during a specific season is common and the disorder also known as Seasonal affective disorder aka SAD. Oversleeping tends to happen during winter-onset of SAD which is also known as winter depression.

Sleep apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea can disturb our sleep multiple times per night and that's why you maybe feel the need to sleep more and suffer from daytime sleepiness.

