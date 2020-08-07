Are you stressed? 6 ways to relieve stress for a healthy heart

Did you know that chronic stress can lead to cardiovascular diseases? Read on to know 6 effective ways to alleviate the risk by controlling your cortisol levels.

The constant hustle and bustle of life can force you to keep up, which will eventually lead to stress. But too much stress can wreak havoc on your body and make you suffer both physically and mentally. According to a study done by John Hopkins University, stress can increase inflammation in your body, which can lower LDL cholesterol and spike your blood pressure, which in turn may increase your risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

If left unattended or untreated, stress can lead to many health problems, including heart diseases. Cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of death around the world. But there are some ways that can help you alleviate stress, which in turn will help keep heart diseases at bay. If you’re looking for ways to relieve stress for a healthy heart, then this article might be able to help you out.

Here are some effective ways to relieve stress for a healthy heart.

Pinpoint the triggers

Unfortunately, stress is difficult to eliminate, but it can definitely be managed by identifying the source of stress and coping with it.

Keep moving

We couldn’t stress enough on the importance of exercise. Being physically active will boost your mood, promote weight loss and get you a good night’s sleep, all of which will lower your stress levels.

Talk to someone

Talking to your loved ones always helps. Talk to someone you are comfortable with sharing all the miseries of life. Let go of the pent-up emotions by crying it out as a good cry will help you feel better.

Try breathing exercises or meditate

Have you ever noticed how you breathe when you feel relaxed? Similarly, breathing exercises can help you relax. Deep breathing is one of the best ways to lower stress in the body. Take minimum 10-15 minutes each day to do breathing exercises or meditate.

Jot down your thoughts

Let your pen do the talking if you’re not comfortable sharing your stories with someone. Writing about your emotions may help to reduce stress and will also give you some perspective. It will also allow you to see things clearly, which will help calm your monkey mind.

Eat stress-relieving foods

When stress strikes, the body releases the hormones cortisol, insulin and ghrelin – all of which ramp up cravings for unhealthy foods. The best way to control that is to eat a healthy balanced diet. Include stress-relieving foods in your diet like dark chocolate, whole grains, fatty fish, nuts, vitamin C rich fruits, leafy greens and avocados. Don’t forget to keep yourself hydrated.

