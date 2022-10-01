Are you suffering from digital eye strain? Here's how to treat it

From scrolling and chatting on the phone to binge-watching and working for a prolonged period- with the advancement in tech, our screen time has significantly amplified over the years. Continuous exposure to the screen not only contributes to a plethora of eye problems while adjusting your vision. Digital eye strain is referred to vision-related problems that are often a result of elongated usage of gadgets or screens. This can not only take you close to glitches like itching, irritation, redness and watering but also make the eyes weak and dull. The eye discomfort appears to escalate with the amount of screen contact. Blurred vision, dry eyes, neck and shoulder pain, and headaches are some of the most common signs allied with digital eye strain. Right from poor lighting to improper viewing distances and ageing- there could be varied factors for digital eye strain and incorporating certain quick changes in your lifestyle can safeguard your eye health while making it all shiny and sparkly. Here is a list of ways that can assist you. Breaks are a must

Viewing a screen for long hours can effortlessly take a toll on your eye health while sitting for an extended period can wreak havoc on your physical health. Make sure to take a break from the screen for 15-20 minutes every 2 hours to decrease the risk of eye strain while decreasing redness and irritation in the eyes. Close your eyes for a few minutes, and blink them often to relax and de-stress them. Massaging is yet another way to put your tired muscles at ease. Do wash your eyes with cold water to soothe them.

The 20-20-20 rule Continuously watching the screens of phones or computers for an extensive duration can easily exhaust your eyes and to avoid this situation, swear by the 20-20-20 rule: as per the rule “for every 20 minutes spent looking at a screen, a person should look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.” This is one of the perfect ways to provide your eyes with the much-needed breaks while decreasing the risk of problems including watery eyes, blurred vision and redness. Pay heed to the lighting Ensure that you always adjust your lighting while using the screen. A brighter room as compared to your gadget is quintessential to avoid the strain on the eyes. Bad light while working on the gadgets can not only put a strain on your eyes but can also hamper your vision while increasing the risk of eye infections and complications.