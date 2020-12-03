Are you suffering from left side stomach pain? Here are the reasons for the discomfort

Having pain on the left side of your stomach is common and it can be caused due to several reasons. Find out if you have similar symptoms of left side stomach pain.

Often, you get pain or cramp in the left side of your stomach that creates great discomfort for you. If this happens regularly, then it should be consulted with a doctor. There can be several reasons for this pain and it sometimes becomes tough to find out the reason due to the several organs.

Sudden aching or cramps on the left side of your stomach can be due to constipation, irregular bowel syndrome, gastroenteritis, etc. Here the lining of your stomach or small intestine becomes irritated or inflamed. But there can be some other issues as well for the pain on the left side of your stomach.

Reasons for the pain on the left side of your stomach:

Diverticulitis

Diverticulitis causes pain in the lower-left side of your stomach as the pouches on the wall of large and small intestine get inflamed. This also causes fever, vomiting, nausea, diarrhoea, etc. along with the pain.

Kidney infection

Pain on the left side can also indicate that your left kidney is infected. When a bacterial infection enters into your kidney from the bladder then it causes an aching pain in the left side of your stomach. Some other symptoms of this issue are nausea, fever, pain in the lower back or groin area along with blood in the pee. If you constantly see these symptoms along with the pain, then consult your doctor without any delay.

Kidney stones

This is caused when waste products like calcium form crystals in your kidney. Small stones can be passed easily with urine, but large stones need to be removed with surgery. Kidney stones also cause pain on the left side of the stomach, but it is different from others. It causes stabbing kind of a pain in the back or in the tummy. Feeling sick or sweaty and having blood in the pee are symptoms of this condition.

