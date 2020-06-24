Are you suffering from respiratory illness? Check out THESE doctor approved tips

Dr. Jeenam Shah, Chest Physician, and Interventional A pulmonologist, Wockhardt Hospital, South Bombay shared some vital tips for people who are suffering from respiratory illnesses.

If you are one of them who is suffering from any kind of respiratory illnesses such as bronchitis, pneumonia, asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Then, you must be extra cautious during this lockdown period. Understand the seriousness of your illness and try to follow all the guidelines suggested by your doctor. Coronaviruses (COV) can be described as a large family of viruses leading to illness ranging from the common cold to severe diseases like Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). Moreover, a novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that hasn’t been previously identified in humans.

One may exhibit symptoms such as fever, cough, and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, one may also suffer from pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death. It is essential for the people having respiratory illness to protect themselves from this life-threatening coronavirus, and take care during this ongoing lockdown period.

If you are one of them who is already suffering from any respiratory illness such as asthma ( it is a chronic airway condition that leads to wheezing and invites breathing difficulties), bronchitis (it causes inflammation of the lining of your lungs), pneumonia (it is an infection and inflammation of air sacs in your lungs) or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) it is a chronic inflammatory lung disease which leads to obstructed airflow from the lungs, then you must make sure that you take all the necessary precautions during this lockdown period.

People with these conditions are at higher risk of suffering from serious complications owing to coronavirus. Similarly, there are chances that your existing condition can also worsen during the lockdown period. So, take good care of yourself or your loved ones having respiratory illness.

This is what people with respiratory illness should do during a lockdown:

Do not forget to wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

Cover your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing. If you use tissues to cough or sneeze then dispose of properly without fail.

Do not spit anywhere. If you see anyone doing so then please educate them against it.

The virus stays alive on metallic or other surfaces for a few days and can spread by touching these surfaces. Thus, after touching such surfaces, see to it that you always wash your hands with soap and water. Avoid touching your face/mouth/nose. Practice social distancing and limit visitors at home. Avoid coming in contact with people who are sick.

Keep your house clean and disinfect surfaces and items that you use at home. Do that from time to time.

Take the medication prescribed by the doctor and stock them up.

Opt for breathing exercises on a daily basis. This can help clear mucus from the lungs and also lowers the risk of a flare-up. Avoid dust, allergens, and pollutants.

Include lung-friendly foods in the diet. Eat apples, foods with omega-3 fatty acids like walnuts, broccoli that is rich in antioxidants and good for the lungs. Beans can help fight free radicals that tend to damage your lungs.

Similarly, berries are rich in antioxidants and helpful for the lungs. Moreover, foods such as papaya, pineapple, Kiwi, cabbage, carrots, turmeric, and ginger can help boost immunity. Also, drink a lot of water as one can encounter lung irritation owing to dry lungs.

Exercise daily to maintain optimum weight.

Gargle with salt and water and take steam every day.

