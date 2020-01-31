Are you trying to quit smoking? THESE tips can definitely help you

Smoking has a negative impact on your health and quitting can be a tough task. But, quitting can improve your life and health as well. so, here we have some tips to quit those cigarettes.

Smoking is the one habit that happens to be the most damaging for our health. It affects our skin, hair as well as our mental and physical health. You may have started with just a puff to experiment or to look cool. But, smoking isn't the kind of habit that you can quit easily. Most of us just don't realise when it goes from being a stupid experiment to addiction. Once addicted, acceptance doesn't come easy but it is definitely the first step towards recovery. If you're trying to stay healthy and kick the habit of smoking tobacco then the first thing you need to do is accept the fact that you have an addiction. Then, deciding to quit is where it all starts. Quitting this habit can drastically improve your health and quality of life. But, remember that this will only work if you haven't gotten too far in your addiction, for chain smokers, we recommend consulting a doctor or hitting the rehab. Remember that there's nothing to be ashamed of in order to improve your health and get better.

Here are some tips to quit smoking if you are still in the early days of your addiction.

1. Pick a date or a duration of time that you need to kick the habit of smoking. You can either quit suddenly or slowly cut down on smoking and reduce the number of cigarettes you smoke in a day or take small breaks between your smoking days.

2. Don't shy away from asking your friends and family for help. Avoid smoke breaks and inform your co-workers about the same and seek help. Stay away from being around people who smoke or request your smoker friends to avoid smoking around you.

3. Substitute your addiction with something else. While this may not be very healthy but smoking isn't either. Start by replacing your cigarettes with chewing gum or fruit or maybe even a cup of tea or anything that works for you.

4. Delay your cravings as much as possible. Distract yourself when you feel the cravings and avoid giving in to your cravings and lighting up a smoke.

5. It often happens that we depend on smoking due to our emotional needs and it's always a good idea to seek support for those problems. Seeing a therapist to resolve those issues is definitely advised.

Credits :pinkvilla

Read More