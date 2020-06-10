Are you undergoing an IVF treatment amid COVID 19? Here's what Gynaecologist suggests

Are you undergoing an IVF treatment or planning to but have several fears and doubts considering Corona times? Then read on.

Many expectant mothers and those who have opted or will opt IVF treatment during Coronavirus times are very tensed as there are several myths and misinformation doing rounds. Several couples, who have opted to have a baby through fertility treatment were left in limbo when IVF clinics announced the postponing of their services due to the spread of coronavirus and lockdown. Many of them must have undergone oocyte retrieval and embryo implantation but they are now worried about the follow-ups visits to clinics.

Around 1 in 8 couples struggle with fertility and with the cancellation of treatments can be distressing for many couples. Are you too panicking and want to know if there any effects of COVID-19 on the fetus or not and whether going to clinics are fine? Then read on. We asked Dr. Rajalaxmi Walavalkar, Medical Director, IVF Specialist & Senior Gynaecologist at Cocoon Fertility to share all the details for couples who are undergoing ART/IVF treatment or planning to.

Nothing to worry

Dr. Walavalkar said, "Considering the fact that COVID 19 being completely new to the humankind, its long-term effect on holistic health, pregnancy, and the growing foetus cannot be studied. The data that is available to date, suggest that falling pregnant during this time either naturally or through treatments like IVF does not increase the risk of miscarriages, preterm births, or foetal abnormalities in pregnancy."

Who can undergo treatments

She added, "All the current guidelines for couples who wish to start a family suggests that they can go ahead with their decision as long as they are currently not suffering from a COVID-19 infection. Patients who are currently suffering from COVID-19 cannot undergo fertility treatments and they should not try for a pregnancy until they have completely recovered. Patients who have recovered from the COVID-19 infection develop a natural immunity towards it, once this immunity develops, they can go ahead and have a pregnancy like any other if they are otherwise medically fit."

"Patients who have not fallen prey to the infection and don’t have any symptoms of having COVID-19 can go ahead with treatments. The general pregnancy advice about upholding good health and well-being whilst trying for a baby is true even during the times of pandemic as it was previously. It is also recommended that couples must pay special attention to keep their lifestyle healthy and introduce immune-boosting foods like nuts, fresh fruits, and vegetables to their daily diet."

No greater increased risk to the foetus

There is a lot of stress and anxiety among expectant mothers now and those who are undergoing treatments. We asked her to reveal some important details that can calm the to be moms. Dr. Walavalakar revealed, "During the early days of COVD 19 infection in the month of December-January, being a new infection, no one knew how the virus would affect pregnancy, foetus and the new-borns. Hence in the initial times, the advice was to try and postpone childbearing. We now have data from women who did fall naturally pregnant in the past few months of the pandemic, showing that there was no greater increased risk to the foetus or the mother over the normal background risk for our population."

"The anxiety of contracting the disease while one is pregnant will remain but one needs to comprehend that with following proper precautionary measures of social distancing, regularly washing hands and avoiding unnecessary direct social contact, one can keep oneself safe from the virus whether you are pregnant or not."

Doctors making sure clinics are safe for patients

"To further safeguard patients, at our clinic, we have modified our treatment schedules and have incorporated tele and video consulting as opposed to a patient having to physically visit the clinic for consultation. Even during treatments like IVF, protocols are in place to try and keep the number of visits to the clinic, made by patients trying to get pregnant to a minimum. Hence, the risk of exposure of any person to the infection is reduced."

"For example, we are recommending that only people who are undergoing treatments should come and not be unnecessarily accompanied by relatives. By consulting patients strictly by appointments and following all social distancing rules even within the clinic, we are able to provide a safe environment in which patients can go ahead and have their treatments."

Bottom line

In the opinion of some virologists, we believe that the COVID 19 infection is here to stay for some time now and women who are already struggling to get pregnant especially those who are in their late thirties won’t have time considering their age factor because the ovarian reserve tends to fall with age. Hence, it is recommended that these women do not unnecessarily postpone their child-bearing plans as doing so would reduce their chances of pregnancy as they continue to age.

