Are you Vata, Pitta or Kapha: Find out your body type right here

Do you your ayurvedic mind-body type? If not, read on to find out.

As per Ayurveda, everyone is born with a force that comprises five elements: Earth, Air, Water, Fire and Space. We all have a unique balance of these five elements or building blocks of nature. This balance of elements is known as a Dosha and there are three fundamental doshas: Vata, Pitta and Kapha. To achieve good health one should have a perfect state of balance between these three doshas. Ether and air constitute Vata dosha and the key principle is movement. Fire and water embody Pitta dosha and the key principle is transformation.

Water and earth make up Kapha dosha and the key principle of cohesion. Unhealthy diet, stress, repressed emotions and insufficient exercise can disturb the doshas. As per Ayurveda, there seven body types: vata (dominant), pitta (dominant), kapha (dominant), vata-pitta (bidoshic body-type), pitta-kapha (bidoshic body-type), vata-kapha (bidoshic body-type), or tri-dosha (tri-doshic body-type). A person with all three doshas is quite rare. There is no perfect body type as all have advantages and disadvantages.

As per Ayurveda, the genetic aka inherent body type is known as Prakruti but it can be influenced by lifestyle and diet and lifestyle, may lead to imbalances and current health imbalance is known as Vikruti.

We should that's why make efforts to have balanced doshas. It is important to identify what dosha you have so that you can create a lifestyle that suits it. You can adopt diet and routine as per your dosha.

How to determine your dosha?

Vata: They have a thin body frame and have sunken and small eyes. They also have lots of energy with sudden periods of fatigue. They often have dry skin and hair, paired with cold hands and feet, vatas tend to sleep lightly and wake easily. When imbalanced, it can lead to weight loss, weakness, hypertension, and restlessness. Their complexion is usually brown, have tendency to get a nerve disease. Personality-wise they are nervous, fearful but creative and have quick understanding. They are also lively, fun and full of joy.

Pitta: They usually have average size and weight, and have great digestion & metabolism, lots of energy, and appetite. When out of balance, they may have to deal with rashes, inflammation, fever, peptic ulcers, body heat, heartburn, and indigestion. Speaking of skin type, they have soft, warm and moist skin and medium-sized eyes with penetrating gaze. Hair type is usually thin, fine, silky and oily. Talking about personality strengths and weaknesses, they are usually leaders, sharp, good orators, focused, assertive, competitive, passionate, ambitious but have anger and jealousy issues.

Kapha: They have a strong build and bright skin but have a tendency for excess weight. They also sleep and eat well but have slow digestion. When imbalanced, kaphas can suffer from bloating, mucus, congestion, fluid retention, allergies, and depression. Speaking of eyes, they are big, prominent and dense. Hair? Thick, dark, soft and wavy. Talking about personality traits, they are loyal, calm, content, forgiving, relaxed, loving, faithful but they have weaknesses such as being greedy, possessive and self-centered.

ALSO READ: How to exercise and diet correctly as per your body type?

Share your comment ×