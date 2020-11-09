Are your kids picky eaters? Author Foram Shah reveals SIMPLE ways to make fruits & veggies appealing to kids

Wondering how to convince your kids to eat healthy, especially now? The author of The Healers has you covered!

The world inside the body requires healing

There is a world inside a Child’s body. And that world requires constant growth, healing, nourishing and repairing. Especially in today’s world where diseases are on the rampart and junk foods are the order! Differing from all the empty calories of packaged food, Nature’s fruits and vegetables are packed with eminent and requisite healing and nourishing potent. They are the real super-heroes. The real saviours!

Here are the favourite 5 healing saviours for children:-

Strawberry

Bright, squishy, tiny looking thing is not only a delight to Kid’s eyes, senses and taste buds but also for their bodies. Full of immunity and vitamins they give new zeal to them. Their high-level anti-oxidants also known as polyphenols are required to fortify the body. They are also a fine spring of manganese and potassium.

Banana

Desire them an energised body with a new perk? Give a banana.

By average, most kids have loved eating bananas. The familiarity and attachment to this food item is unprecedented and unparalleled. The high-level glucose of banana can perk up anybody and cheer up any kid. After a day of running around, Banana reduces the swellings in a child’s body. They also fortify a growing child’s nervous system. Also, it is packed with Vitamin B6 aids in the building of white blood cells.

Lemons

Want them to have a fresh breath? Give them a lemon.

Extremely sour but extremely vital. Consuming a glass of lemon water, the first thing after sun-light breaks should be a vital fashion. It naturally freshens the breath and flushes out toxins from the gut. It’s a great detoxifier and helps to revitalise the delicate bodies of toddlers. Lemon is packed with vitamin C which improves their skin quality, helps in digestion and prevents kidney stones.

Broccoli

Fathom them a Strong beating heart forever? Give them broccoli.

A broccoli soup a day keeps heart-attack, forever away. This green super-food is not a favourite food amongst kids, but broccolis are a wealth of nutrients and antioxidants that support many aspects of human health. They protect and heal the heart. Growing up children can reap the benefits of eating broccoli in future, old-grey days.

Milk

Fancy them a cooled body? Pour them a glass of white goodness.

Every child, on average knows milk. It’s a Sole product consumed by most toddlers uniformly across the world till a certain age. It’s neither a fruit nor vegetable but a drink. A drink essential to grow those delicate bones strong since it is rich in protein. Milk prevents heart-burns by cooling down the body. Milk comes in a different flavour, packaging and variety. It can be formulated, dairy or plant-based. Its versatility aids it to amalgamate with different ingredients; formulating an assorted blend of flavours.

Trick your child into eating healthy:-

Making a child eat healthy food can be tricky; especially if one happens to have a picky child. Nonetheless, when a kid is having fun with fruits and vegetables they will gravitate more easily towards it.

Below are a few tips and tricks to make healthy food fun for children.

Let them Choose their own vegetables

Let your kids choose their own vegetables; be it buying groceries from the market or adding a topping to pizza. By taking participation they will feel more personal with the chosen food and gravitate towards it seamlessly.

Cooking creative snacks

Cooking creative snacks out of fruits and vegetables is an old trick. A kid will bounce towards an animal-shaped fruit or vegetable. Refrigerating a Popsicle furnished from natural and fresh fruit or vegetable; can replace your child’s alternative of a junky one.

Bright bowls

Place healthy food in a bright-coloured bowls. Especially, if they happen to have a favourite colour. What appeases to their eyes, makes them gravitate towards it.

Real super-heroes

Tell your offspring fruits and vegetables are real super-heroes. Make fun stories about them saving mankind.

About the Author - Foram Shah is the author of The Healers, a book about how Fruits and Vegetables are The Superheroes of the body.

ALSO READ: Nutritionist and fitness expert share exclusive tips on how to have a guilt free Diwali

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×