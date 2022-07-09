20 Plus tips for hair growth with argan oil

How to Argan Oil for hair growth?

Extracted from Morocco’s argan trees, argan oil is also called ‘liquid gold’ due to the wide range of benefits it offers. Apart from giving you soft, smooth and younger-looking skin, using argan oil for your hair can transform the life of your tresses. In Africa, people have been using this oil for centuries. The rest of the world only recently found out about all the amazing things this oil can do.

There are many ways in which the oil can benefit your hair, but one of the biggest concerns it can address is hair growth. We will tell you the benefits of argan oil and how to use argan oil for hair growth in this article. Loaded with antioxidants, vitamin E, and essential fatty acids, argan oil can repair damaged hair, improve overall hair and scalp health, and stimulate hair growth.

Since it can withstand high temperatures, some people use it as a heat protectant to shield hair from the heat of styling tools. Below are all how argan oil can benefit your hair and why it is a must-have in every woman’s hair care routine.

What is argan oil?

Argan oil or “liquid gold,” as many refer to it, is made from the fresh kernels of the fruit of the Argan tree in Morocco. Pure argan oil has been used for centuries for cooking and as a home remedy for health and beauty, including hair loss. Today it can be found in many hair and skin care products. Argan oil has been shown to provide several health benefits when applied to the skin and many of those benefits extend to the hair.

How Does Argan Oil Work For Hair Loss?

Argan oil is a wondrous potion for damaged hair that acts extensively in restoring moisture to the hair. It regulates the flow of blood and soothes the scalp. It has many benefits when used regularly. The following are some ways in which Moroccan oil works and benefits the hair:

Argan oil can be a treatment for many scalp conditions - particularly extensive hair loss. The oil seeps into the scalp and strengthens the hair roots. It increases blood circulation which regulates the growth of hair.

Argan oil gently exfoliates the scalp and treats scalp infections such as scaly patches, dryness, scalp eczema, dermatitis, psoriasis, dandruff, and itching. It reduces irritation and soothes inflammation caused by these infections.

Argan oil reduces the excess production of natural sebum which makes the hair look oily and feel greasy. Excess oil also clogs the hair follicles and leads to thinning of hair.

Argan oil provides nourishment and hydration to the scalp. The carotenes and fatty acids present in the oil restore the moisture balance to the dry scalp. It also softens the hair and provides natural shine to the locks.

Argan oil protects the hair lock from the external environment, dust, and the ever-changing climate. It can act as a protective barrier against the heat of the sun in the summers and cold winds in the winter. It keeps the hair moisturized in every season - summer, fall, winter, and spring.

Argan oil compensates for the nutrients and radicals that are extracted by the chemicals present in the shampoos and conditioners. It repaired the damaged skin cells of the scalp and delayed greying of the hair. It stimulates the production of Vitamin E which repairs the hair follicles.

How does hair grow?

Here’s a fascinating fact: You’re born with all the hair follicles you’ll ever have including around 80,000 to 120,000 Trusted Sources on your scalp. It’s natural to lose about 100 hairs a day. Hair grows from a root at the bottom of a follicle under your skin. The blood in your scalp goes to the follicle and supplies oxygen and nutrients to the hair root, which helps your hair grow. As your hair grows, it will push through your skin and pass by an oil gland. It’s the oil from this gland that makes your hair shiny and soft.

1. Benefits of using argan oil for hair

Argan oil has smaller molecules than most other hair oils, meaning it can penetrate the hair cuticle more effectively. Due to this, the oil does more than just promote hair growth. Making argan oil a part of your regular hair care routine can offer the following benefits.

Nourishes hair

Argan oil can nourish your hair from root to tip and give it that shampoo-commercial type of shine. The high concentration of essential fatty acids is responsible for making this happen. This is one of the reasons why so many hair care brands have started using argan oil as one of the main ingredients in their products.

Promotes hair elasticity

While you may want to learn about how to use argan oil, it is also necessary to understand how it does this. This oil can improve the hair’s moisture content and elasticity, combat frizz as well as protect strands from damage that causes problems like split ends and breakage. This oil is the answer to all your hair woes.

Promotes hair growth

Argan oil contains compounds called phenols. These, along with antioxidants strengthen hair follicles and promote cell production on the scalp. The vitamins in this oil promote a healthy scalp which in turn, not only promotes hair growth but also makes sure that the new hair strands are thicker and healthier. It aids in the production of keratin, thereby stimulating hair growth. We will tell you how to apply argan oil on hair in a few different ways, but not before revealing a few more benefits.

Protects and repairs hair

Hair treatments and frequent coloring makes hair dry, brittle, and damaged, sometimes no matter what you do, it seems like your hair will never go back to normal. But argan oil can change this, the superior nourishing properties of the oil coat each hair strand and penetrates deep into the hair follicle to repair it from within.

Prevents damage caused by heat styling

Compared to other oils, argan oil can withstand higher temperatures. This makes it an excellent ingredient to use before using heat styling tools. If you are out of heat protection spray, try using argan oil in its place and you will be amazed by the results. It keeps scalp infections at bay; dry, itchy scalp, dandruff, or a monsoon scalp infection giving you sleepless nights? Argan oil has got you covered! Rich in antimicrobial and antibacterial properties, the oil can reduce inflammation, calm itching, and relieve dandruff-inducing oxidative stress. Applying argan oil to the scalp can offer relief from dandruff and other scalp infections.

2. How to use argan oil for hair

Now that you’ve learned all about the benefits of argan oil, here’s how to use argan oil for hair growth.

i) Shampoo

One of the easiest ways to add argan oil to your hair care routine is by using an argan oil shampoo. If your hair often looks dry and brittle post shampooing, this technique will prevent that from happening, plus it’s quick. You can either buy an argan oil-based shampoo or do the following.

Pour a coin-sized amount of shampoo into your palm.

Add two drops of argan oil to this and rub your palms together to mix it well.

Massage into your hair and scalp gently, using the tips of your finger.

Wash and rinse as usual. For best results repeat 2-3 times a week.

ii) Leave-in conditioner

Looking for an easy and effective solution to use argan oil for hair growth? We’ve got you covered! This leave-in conditioner trick is what you were looking for.

Wash your hair thoroughly using your favorite shampoo.

Using a cotton towel or t-shirt squeeze excess water from your hair.

Once you notice that no more water is dripping from your hair, rub 2-3 drops of argan oil in your palms and apply it to your hair.

Dry and style as usual. Repeat every time you wash your hair.

iii) Argan and castor oil hair mask

Another great combination of a hair mask is mixing argan oil with coconut oil. Both have reparative as well as protective properties that keep hair protected and nourished from environmental aggressors like UV rays. Wondering how to use argan oil along with coconut oil? Here’s how!

Take equal amounts of argan and coconut oil in a bowl.

Comb your hair to remove knots and tangles.

Apply the oil mixture to the hair and scalp concentrating on the lower half of the hair.

Comb again to distribute the oil evenly.

Cover your hair with a hair cap and leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash it off with shampoo.

iv) Styling product

As we learned above, argan oil can withstand heat, therefore it can be used as a styling product to protect hair from heat styling.

Squeeze 2-3 drops of argan oil into your palms and rub your hands together.

Lightly apply to clean, dry hair without massaging into the scalp. All you need is a light coating or shield.

Style as usual.

How to use argan oil for hair?

If you’re ready to reap the benefits of argan oil for your hair, there are a few ways to do it.

Argan oil hair mask

Making your argan oil mask is easy. Using pure argan oil will get you the most bang for your buck because you can use it on its own or combine it with other nourishing ingredients, like coconut oil or castor oil.

Here’s how:

Using your hands, massage 8 to 10 drops of argan oil into your hair and scalp. Adjust the amount as needed based on the length of your hair.

Continue to massage your hair and scalp for 10 minutes, ensuring your hair is covered from roots to ends.

Wrap your hair in a towel or hair wrap and leave it on overnight.

Wash your hair in the morning and style it as usual.

Shampoo

You can buy argan oil shampoo, but making your own is easy, too.

Pour your usual amount of shampoo into the palm of your hand.

Add one or two drops of argan oil to the shampoo and rub your hands together until it’s mixed.

Apply to your hair and wash and rinse as usual.

Repeat every two or three days.

Leave-in conditioner

You can skip your usual conditioner and use argan oil as a leave-in conditioner to reduce breakage from combing and styling.

Wash your hair thoroughly per the directions on the shampoo bottle.

Towel-dry your hair so that it’s not dripping.

Rub two or three drops of the oil in your hands and apply them to your hair.

Dry and style your hair as usual.

Do this once or twice a week.

Styling product

Use argan oil as a styling product to smooth your hair and tone down frizz. It can also protect your hair from heat styling.

Squeeze one or two drops of argan oil into your palm and rub your hands together.

Lightly apply to your clean, dry hair without massaging it into the scalp- a light coating on your hair’s surface is what you want.

Style as usual.

How To Apply Argan Oil To Treat And Prevent Hair Loss?

Apply argan oil directly onto the scalp and massage it thoroughly for 5-10 minutes. This regulates blood circulation and stimulates hair growth. It also exfoliates the scalp and generates radical which fights against infections, dandruff, and inflammation.

You can use argan oil hair shampoo and conditioner widely available in the market and sold by reputable brands. The argan oil shampoo will clean the hair without stripping away the natural oils from the scalp. The argan oil conditioner will restore the moisture to the hair and soften the damaged hair.

You can use argan oil hair masks which are also widely available in the market. Leave the hair mask on for 15-30 minutes as mentioned on the back of the packaging before washing it off with warm water or mild shampoo.

Argan oil can be mixed with other organic carrier oils such as extra virgin coconut oil, olive oil, sweet almond oil, and other hair oils to form a perfect balance. As argan oil is expensive, this method can be effective if used for a prolonged period.

Best argan oil for hair

Good quality, pure argan oil is key when using it on your scalp and hair. It may cost more, but a little will go a lot further so you get more bang for your buck.

When shopping for the best argan oil for hair, make sure that it’s:

100 percent pure organic argan oil without any other ingredients.

Labeled for cosmetic use.

Sold in a dark-colored glass bottle.

Pure argan oil for cosmetic use should have no smell to it whatsoever. Culinary argan oil smells nutty and poor quality argan oil may have a strong, rancid odor. Argan oil should be sold and stored in a dark-colored glass bottle to maintain its properties.

Argan oil can moisturize your hair and scalp and protect your hair from everyday damage. By reducing breakage and split ends and keeping your scalp healthy, argan oil may help prevent hair loss for thicker, fuller hair.

While genetics does play a role in hair growth, several other factors also come into play. And while there’s no magical formula for instant hair growth, there are steps you can take to boost the health and growth of your hair. Eating a healthy diet that includes key nutrients as well as adequate protein is key.

Using certain products and treatments may promote hair growth. Dialing back on heat treatments and chemical processing can help, too. If you’re concerned about hair loss or have trouble getting your hair to grow, you may want to talk with a doctor about why this may be happening.

