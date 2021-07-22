Arjun Kapoor on battling obesity & keeping up with industry expectations: 'I am a work in progress'

Arjun Kapoor is currently on a high. The actor was applauded for his performances in Son of Sardar and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar recently. Kapoor, who will next be seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan and is already shooting for Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2, has lost a considerable amount of weight that has caught the eyes of his fans and followers. In an interview, Arjun opened up about his weight loss journey and how tough it's been for him.

The Half Girlfriend actor has revealed that he has been struggling with obesity since his childhood and for someone with obesity, the internet is not the kindest place. "I was not just a fat kid, it was an issue," said the actor for whom it hasn't been easy because actors are expected to be of a certain body type. The 36-year-old's condition makes it difficult for him to achieve quick results. He further went on to explain that he has made it a point to prove himself only to those who have believed in him. "The transformation people can achieve in a month takes me 2 months," and all this time, he has single-mindedly focused on himself for over a year to achieve his desired body type. And his aim? To only get fitter and better! The journey has taught Kapoor one thing, "Nothing is impossible." He aims to keep at it.

For an actor, there has always been pressure to prove themselves, deliver hits and still have their lives dissected. "Shaming has sadly become a part of our culture and I can only hope that we get better as a society," the actor admits that the negativity has got to him and triggered the health issue that he already had. With that and the constant work pressure, "You could be crumbling from inside while putting up a brave face. It happened to me."

Arjun's weight loss transformation has not only been acknowledged but also praised by his fans and followers. Calling himself a work in progress, Arjun believes that he does look and feel much better after his weight loss. The lockdown helped the Gunday star focus only on himself while cutting out, "All the unnecessary noise that one has to deal with in the industry."

Arjun credits this transformation to his fans who have stuck by him and his positive thinking during his darker days.

