Aromatic soups to soothe your throat and offer relief from Sinusitis

While the common cold comes and goes, some of us unfortunately suffer from Sinusitis. For the initiated, this is a condition when the hollow cavities around your nose tend to be inflamed and makes mucus accumulate. It leaves some people with headaches, swollen areas around eyes and even a great deal of pain. At such a time, consuming warm liquids and broths can aid digestion and also avoid throat congestion. So, if your sinuses have been troubling you lately, you must have some natural expectorants that aid in the de-congestion of your nasal passage. To this end, we present soups that are flavorful meals and can be cooked up in a few minutes as well. Take a look-

A Tasty Ginger garlic soup

Ginger and garlic are the holy grail of spices that can clear your throat up in no time at all. A soup that best combines these strong elements is a homemade recipe used to treat a bad cough or sinusitis. This broth not only cleanses your belly, but also boosts immunity and safeguards you from infections and common viruses. So, chug on this to feel a lot better in just a few minutes.

Onion and clove veggie soup

This is the recipe for you if you are in no mood to cook and need a quick, yet wholesale meal with minimal preparation time. This uses very few ingredients and yet the onions, cloves and cinnamon in this recipe is quick to cook and will soothe your throat. Here’s a look at the recipe that’s ideal for monsoon lunches-

Sui Kow or Dumpling Soup with Noodles

If you happen to have a sore throat or clogged nasal passage, then a filling dumpling soup can work wonders for your mood. The procedure is a bit lengthy but the resulting soup is nourishing and tasty, which may make it well worth the effort. Essentially called Sui Kow or water dumplings, this soup recipe also includes glass noodles and a myriad of healthy greens. It is well suited to adults as well as kids who are hankering for some easy comfort food.

Consommé or Clear Soup

A very famous soup, the consommé has almost a broth like consistency because it extracts the flavor from the ingredients in it. It is one of the clearest soups characterised by its liquid gold consistency. Rich in Omega 3 fatty acids, it has excellent anti-inflammatory assets that make it perfect for people who have a throat pain. The fact that this doesn’t require you to chomp down or chew is also a benefit for those who have a sore throat.

