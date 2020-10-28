Around 70% of patients have bleeding gums due to improper brushing technique explains Dr Prachee Hendre

Bleeding gums is an issue a lot of us face, Dr Prachee Hendre, Periodontist & Implantologist is here to share her inputs.

Taking charge of oral health is the need of the hour as approximately 70% of patients have gum problems like bleeding because of not brushing the teeth properly and leaving behind deposits causing gum irritation. Other causes of bleeding gums can also be attributed to hormonal changes in females, faulty food habits, and uncontrolled blood sugar levels. Learn the proper brushing technique, visit the dentist after every 6 months and eat raw leafy greens and fresh fruits, to lower the gum problems. Your teeth are not supposed to fall as you age and dental care should start right from the age of 6 months and should be continued for the rest of life.

Tooth problems such as bleeding gums, periodontitis, and tooth decay are commonly seen in people and the numbers are increasing at an alarming rate. The majority of the people follow a wrong brushing technique that is using a wrong brush, brushing too roughly or even softly leading to bacteria residing on the teeth, not brushing from the sides, brushing for too long, or even a shorter period and not brushing on the inner surfaces of the teeth. Staining of the teeth, cavity, plaque, gum recession is the problems that begin owing to not brushing the teeth by adopting the right technique. Along with improper brushing techniques, there are other factors too that can lead to gum problems.

Dr. Prachee Hendre, Periodontist & Implantologist (Gum Specialist) at Apollo Clinic, Aundh in Pune signifies, “Almost 70% of the patients visiting the dental care clinic have bleeding gums, due to inefficient brushing habits. Likewise, females in their late 30s and early 40s are more sensitive to the presence of plaque and bacteria around the gums when the hormonal levels are high in conditions like pregnancy and menses, hence their gums can bleed easily. People with diabetes tend to have saliva and blood supply, around the teeth and under the gums, loaded with sugar in it and this can invite germs and aggravate plaque growth. This plaque containing active bacteria can further lead to gum irritation and cause gum problems. Food habits that contribute to bleeding gums are a soft diet, mainly carbohydrates that are present in sticky foods like bread & chips which stick to the tooth and harbour bacteria easily. These carbohydrates attack the tooth and are tough to remove causing bacterial accumulation and gum irritation. Malalignment of teeth can also lead to gum bleeding as overlapping and crowded teeth are difficult to clean.”

Dr Hendre added, “Consult your dentist about the correct brushing and flossing technique as they vary depending on the arrangement of the teeth. There are certain devices that can be added along with a toothbrush. Get your teeth aligned properly, eat a healthy diet loaded with berries, fresh fruits such as Kiwis, apples, pears, berries, oranges, cranberries, and veggies like carrots, spinach, broccoli, and kale. Remember to visit the dentist after every 6 months to keep your gum health intact.”

