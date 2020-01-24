Ash Gourd Health Benefits: HERE's why adding this veggie to your diet can save you from ailments

Ash Gourd is super beneficial for our health, skin, and hair. It can effectively help us in weight loss and prevent numerous ailments. Check out the benefits of Ash Gourd.

Ash gourd or Green Pumpkin resembles a pumpkin in size and is grey in colour. It is also known as white gourd, winter melon or fuzzy melon. This veggie is highly nutritious and has several healing properties. It's rich in minerals and vitamins and a powerful source of phosphorus, calcium, iron, riboflavin, thiamine, niacin, Vitamin C, etc. It has high water content, which is ideal for weight loss. Known as Petha in India, ash gourd can fight many ailments and prevents them as well. It is also highly effective on the skin and hair. You can have it in different preparations, desserts, and as juice as well. Mixing its juice with coconut oil for head massage is extra beneficial for healthy and strong hair. So, don't keep yourself away from adding this veggie to your regular diet plan.

Check out the health benefits of Ash Gourd right below.

No ulcers and intestinal parasites

Ash Gourd helps in combating the formation of ulcers on the membranes of the stomach and intestine. It also prevents acidity due to the consumption of spicy food or fasting. It also works as an antibacterial agent to kill harmful bacteria in the stomach and intestine keeping the gastrointestinal infections and indigestion at bay.

Helpful for weight loss

There is always an increased concern among people regarding weight loss and control. We have had enough of wasting money and time in several different ways for weight loss. Just adding ash gourd to our regular diet is enough for weight loss. This nutrient-rich veggie has 90 percent water thus helping us to maintain weight. It also helps to deal with anorexia to underweight people for getting back to their normal weight by boosting metabolism.

Works on internal bleeding

Ash gourd is a natural anticoagulant, which helps to control bleeding. This veggie also works wonders for internal bleeding. If taken regularly, it helps stop nose bleeding. Some health conditions like haematuria (blood in urine because of internal bleeding in the kidney), bleeding through ulcers, piles and other such internal bleeds can be stopped by the consumption of ash gourd juice.

Aids in mental illness

Ash gourd acts as a natural sedative, which can treat mental illness. It has a calming effect on the nerves and brain. Hence, it is used to alleviate conditions related to the nervous system such as epilepsy, anxiety, insomnia, neurosis and paranoia. A glass of ash gourd juice a day can help us in being calm by reducing stress.

Promotes healthy skin and hair

Now, this would be surprising to know that ash gourd is also beneficial for our skin and hair. Regular application of ash gourd juice with lemon or as a face pack is super beneficial for making the skin healthy. It can effectively remove dark spots and patches thus giving the skin a natural glow. The juice of this veggie can ward off dandruff from hair. Apply the ash gourd juice all over your hair, then wash it off with your regular shampoo. You can also massage your hair with coconut oil mixing ash gourd seeds in it.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research and easy accessibility of ingredients. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or before adopting any tips into your daily diet.

