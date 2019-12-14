Ashwagandha Health Benefits: Here’s why you should add THIS herb to your daily routine

Ashwagandha is all you need to have as your health supplement to lead a healthy life. Benefits of this plant will keep you away from doctors.

Ashwagandha, the most popular medicinal plant, is classified as an adaptogen, which can manage stress in our body. And we consider it as the prime factor of this herb. But, apart from this, Ashwagandha has several other benefits, which are associated with our wellness. For example, it can boost brain function, lower blood sugar and cortisol levels and fight with the symptoms of anxiety and depression.

We have provided these benefits in brief, which you need to know about right now to stay healthy. Check them out below!

Anti-cancer properties

Withaferin, a compound in Ashwagandha, can induce apoptosis, which actually deals with the cancer cells. Along with this, Ashwagandha can also prevent the growth of new cancer cells in our body.

Reduces blood sugar levels

This ancient herb can increase insulin secretion and improve insulin sensitivity in muscle cells. It maintains the level of blood sugar both in healthy people and people with diabetes.

Reduce cortisol levels

Cortisol is a stress hormone in our body, which is released by the adrenal glands in response to stress. It also gets released when our blood sugar level gets too low. Ashwagandha helps to reduce the levels of cortisol, as a result of which, we get lesser chance of getting stressed out.

Deals with the symptoms of depression

A recent study says Ashwagandha can fight with the symptoms of depression. According to studies, a 60-day experiment on 64 stressed adults, who took 600 mg of Ashwagandha, saw 79% reduction in severe depression. Along with it, Ashwagandha can also improve our body composition and increase muscle strength.

Boosts testosterone and increases fertility in men

Another recent study says the herb can increase the levels of testosterone making the reproductive system healthy in men. A total of 75 infertile men saw increased sperm count after having Ashwagandha supplements on a daily basis.

Credits :Healthline

