Ashwagandha Tea: 6 reasons why you should include this tea in your daily diet

Morning tea is a staple in Indian households for its soothing and healing properties. A cup of tea calms you down and makes you feel a little less anxious. No matter what the season, tea – hot, cold or iced - can be a tasty beverage. But more than that, tea leaves are loaded with healthy nutrients that work wonders for your health. If you are someone who loves to drink tea and don’t mind experimenting, then you should try ashwagandha tea.

Ashwagandha is an ancient Ayurvedic herb used as a traditional medicine from time immemorial. The word ‘ashwagandha’ in Sanskrit literally means ‘smell of horse’. Did you know people consumed this herb to get horse-like energy and strength? It has numerous health benefits for your body and brain. From stress levels to blood sugar levels, it can help keep your overall health in check.

Here are the health benefits of drinking ashwagandha tea.

1. It can help reduce stress by reducing cortisol levels and improve the quality of life. Some studies have also found that consuming ashwagandha has a positive effect on mental illnesses like schizophrenia and depression.

2. Ashwagandha has anxiolytic properties which help reduce anxiety and alleviate the symptoms of depression.

3. The flavonoids in the leaf and root extracts of the herb can help improve insulin sensitivity and treat diabetes.

4. Ashwagandha is an adaptogen – a natural substance that enables the body to adapt to stress and extreme conditions, including high physical work. In other words, it increases muscle mass and strength.

5. It helps reduce inflammation by increasing the activity of immune cells. Immune cells help the body fight pathogens and keep you healthy.

6. It may reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels, which in turn can alleviate your chances of developing cardiovascular diseases.

How to prepare:

Boil 1 cup of water in a bowl. Add one teaspoon of ashwagandha roots to it. Let it infuse for about 10-15 minutes. Strain it and add ½ teaspoon lemon juice and honey (as per taste) to it.

