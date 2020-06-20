  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Ashwagandha Tea: 6 reasons why you should include this tea in your daily diet

If you love drinking tea and don’t mind experimenting, then you should try Ashwagandha tea. From boosting immunity to keeping your blood sugar in control, it provides numerous health benefits.
13032 reads Mumbai
Health & Fitness,ayurveda,ashwagandha benefits,Ashwagandha TeaAshwagandha Tea: 6 reasons why you should include this tea in your daily diet
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Morning tea is a staple in Indian households for its soothing and healing properties. A cup of tea calms you down and makes you feel a little less anxious. No matter what the season, tea – hot, cold or iced - can be a tasty beverage. But more than that, tea leaves are loaded with healthy nutrients that work wonders for your health. If you are someone who loves to drink tea and don’t mind experimenting, then you should try ashwagandha tea. 

Ashwagandha is an ancient Ayurvedic herb used as a traditional medicine from time immemorial. The word ‘ashwagandha’ in Sanskrit literally means ‘smell of horse’. Did you know people consumed this herb to get horse-like energy and strength? It has numerous health benefits for your body and brain. From stress levels to blood sugar levels, it can help keep your overall health in check. 

Here are the health benefits of drinking ashwagandha tea. 

1. It can help reduce stress by reducing cortisol levels and improve the quality of life. Some studies have also found that consuming ashwagandha has a positive effect on mental illnesses like schizophrenia and depression. 

2. Ashwagandha has anxiolytic properties which help reduce anxiety and alleviate the symptoms of depression. 

3. The flavonoids in the leaf and root extracts of the herb can help improve insulin sensitivity and treat diabetes. 

4. Ashwagandha is an adaptogen – a natural substance that enables the body to adapt to stress and extreme conditions, including high physical work. In other words, it increases muscle mass and strength. 

5. It helps reduce inflammation by increasing the activity of immune cells. Immune cells help the body fight pathogens and keep you healthy. 

6. It may reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels, which in turn can alleviate your chances of developing cardiovascular diseases. 

How to prepare: 

Boil 1 cup of water in a bowl. Add one teaspoon of ashwagandha roots to it. Let it infuse for about 10-15 minutes. Strain it and add ½ teaspoon lemon juice and honey (as per taste) to it. 

ALSO READ: 10 Amazing health benefits of Poppy Seeds aka Khus Khus

Credits :healthline, ndtvfood, getty

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement