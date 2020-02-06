Aside from Hair Loss and Dandruff, THESE are some other scalp and hair issues you should know

Hair Loss: From Psoriasis and Alopecia areata, read on to know about the lesser-known hair and scalp issues one should be aware of.

Many people suffer from hair or scalp issues. Hair fall, thinning, greying, itchy scalp, and dandruff are the only commonly known ones, however, there are many other scalp issues that people are either not or hardly aware of. These problems are not only irritating and upsetting, but they could be signs of serious health issues. Coming to hair loss, it one of the common issues. One should know that they are not having hair problems if you are losing 50-100 strands of hair per day cause that is normal. The main causes why we suffer from this hair and scalp issues: hair getting damaged from the haircare products, dyes, styling, heating tools, side effects of medicines or treatment, stress, diseases, poor nutrition, especially lack protein or iron in the diet.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Dr. Amit Karkhanis, Laser and Cosmetic Physician and Founder of Dr. Tvacha, revealed which are the common yet unknown scalp issues that people should know. He said, "Fungal infections occur very commonly on the scalp and target the patches. It often mimics dandruff for a common person and also causes scaling of the scalp. Another common condition which a person undergoes is nutritional hair loss which feels like a genetic hair loss. We must understand that almost all kinds of hair loss today can be prevented and preserved. Another important factor that one might tend to ignore is to avoid hair dyes if allergic as that might cause inflammation and itching on the scalp."

Hair loss, itching, flaking, or crusting of the scalp could be the signs that you are suffering from following scalp issues:

1. Ringworm

It is a type of fungal infection that affects the outer layer of the scalp and hair. Circular patches with red edges resembling worms are the signs.

2. Psoriasis

The person who suffers from the same will have scaly and silvery skin patches. And aside from scalp, one can find them in elbows, knees, and lower back.

3. Lichen planus

This condition mostly happens when a person is under extreme stress, experiencing extreme fatigue, or is exposed to medicines or chemicals. Blisters and discoloration of the scalp are possible symptoms.

4. Alopecia areata

The skin disorder happens when the immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles and the same results in hair loss. Hair loss can happen in random areas and the patches will be mostly smooth and quarter-sized. One can treat it and regrowth of hair is possible.

5. Bamboo hair

In this condition, one mostly suffers from brittle strands that break easily. It is also one of Netherton’s syndrome.

6.Seborrheic Dermatitis

The same is a severe version of dandruff. Reddening of the scalp and oily scalp are the signs. The condition is common in those with oily skin.

7. Cradle cap

This is a form of seborrheic dermatitis, however, it mostly affects infants. It causes greasy and yellowish scales. One should not worry much as it is not a serious infection.

NOTE: To note whether you are suffering from the same or no, consult your dermatologist.

