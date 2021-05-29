Aspergillosis Fungus: Types, symptoms, causes, diagnosis and risk factors of the fungal infection

As our country has already been fighting with black, white and yellow fungus along with the devastating second wave of Coronavirus, a new type of fungal infection has been identified with 8 cases in Vadodara named Aspergillosis. And just like the other three infections, aspergillosis is seen in patients recovered from COVID 19. Though not as deadly as black or yellow fungus, aspergillosis might be fatal if not treated in the right time. COVID 19 recovered patients with a compromised resistance power are being affected by pulmonary aspergillosis, but the cases are rare.

Where people are getting infected by COVID 19 and other fungal infections with high mortality rate, we should not take any kind of disease or infection lightly. When you face any physical trouble, then it’s highly advisable to rush to the doctors. But before that, it’s important to know everything about the aspergillosis fungal infection- from symptoms to causes to risk factors.

What is aspergillosis?

Aspergillosis is a type of allergic reaction or fungal growth caused by the Aspergillus fungus. It usually grows in decaying vegetation and dead leaves and mostly affects people with a very weak immune system or lung disease.