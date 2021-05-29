Aspergillosis Fungus: Types, symptoms, causes, diagnosis and risk factors of the fungal infection
As our country has already been fighting with black, white and yellow fungus along with the devastating second wave of Coronavirus, a new type of fungal infection has been identified with 8 cases in Vadodara named Aspergillosis. And just like the other three infections, aspergillosis is seen in patients recovered from COVID 19. Though not as deadly as black or yellow fungus, aspergillosis might be fatal if not treated in the right time. COVID 19 recovered patients with a compromised resistance power are being affected by pulmonary aspergillosis, but the cases are rare.
Where people are getting infected by COVID 19 and other fungal infections with high mortality rate, we should not take any kind of disease or infection lightly. When you face any physical trouble, then it’s highly advisable to rush to the doctors. But before that, it’s important to know everything about the aspergillosis fungal infection- from symptoms to causes to risk factors.
What is aspergillosis?
Aspergillosis is a type of allergic reaction or fungal growth caused by the Aspergillus fungus. It usually grows in decaying vegetation and dead leaves and mostly affects people with a very weak immune system or lung disease.
Types of Aspergillosis with their different symptoms
There are several types of aspergillosis fungal infection which show different symptoms in infected people:
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis- People with lung problems are prone to get affected by this infection. The symptoms of ABPA are shortness of breath and sudden feeling of being unwell.
Invasive Aspergillosis- This infection attacks people with a very low immune system and its symptoms are cough, pain in chest, shortness of breath, fever, etc.
Aspergilloma- Again, if you have lung disease, then exposure to this fungus can affect you. Its symptoms are pain in chest and bones, vision difficulties, less urine and urine with blood, headache, breathing issues, skin sores, chills, bloody phlegm, etc.
Carriers of Aspergillosis
Compost piles, decaying vegetation, dead leaves, stored grain, marijuana leaves can carry the fungus.
Diagnosis of Aspergillosis
Doctor will ask about your symptoms and examine based on your medical history and condition of the illness. Sometimes, biopsy is recommended to test the lung tissue in invasive aspergillosis. Some other tests may include blood test to check antibodies, fungus molecule and allergens, X-Ray of your chest, CT scan of the lungs, and a sputum stain to examine bronchial mucus.
In general cases, Aspergillosis doesn’t even need any treatment, but the other types can be fatal if a patient has these risks- airway blockage, kidney damage, respiratory failure, bleeding in the lungs, etc.
