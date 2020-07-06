Atychiphobia: THESE signs show you might have a fear of failure

Everyone experiences failure in life. But some find it difficult to overcome the fear of failure. Are you one of them? Here are signs that you suffer from this phobia.

Every human has the desire to be successful and discover new possibilities in life. But unfortunately, not everyone becomes successful. Not because they are not capable of succeeding, but they don’t try again because of the fear of failing. Failure is part of life. No one likes to fail, but you might experience failure at some point or the other. Everyone experiences it, but for some, it can be debilitating experinece they can't seem to overcome.

When the feeling that you will fail doesn’t go away, chances are you suffer from fear of failure or atychiphobia. Symptoms are different for everyone, and it may vary from mild to extreme. Phobias like atychiphobia might hinder a person’s ability to achieve something in life or paralyze you. You might even miss out on opportunities in your life, both personally and professionally. The symptoms of atychiphobia are similar to those of other phobias.

Here are the common symptoms of fear of failure or atychiphobia.

1. You often feel worried about what other people think about you.

2. You feel like everything is getting out of control.

3. You often feel an overwhelming need to escape a situation that produces fear.

4. You are slowly losing interest in things you used to love.

5. You feel you are not going to succeed or might disappoint people whose opinion you value.

6. You incessantly question your ability to achieve your goals.

7. You tell people beforehand not to have high expectations as you might not succeed.

8. You often suffer from a headache, stomach ache or something that prevents you from completing your preparation.

9. You always think that you will pass out or die before submitting your final work.

Physical symptoms might include breathing difficulties, fast heart rate, chest pain, shaking sensations, dizziness, digestive distress, hot or cold flashes, or sweating. These symptoms might appear out of nowhere.

