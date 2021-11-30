Awesome Pawsome: Here is why you should bring the world's smallest dog Chihuahua home

Those shining bright eyes that are attractive enough to make you fall in love at the very moment you make eye contact. A cute voice that sounds like a piano tune. And the instinct that tells you this is the one for you. Most dog parents or lovers will understand the feelings. From Pomeranian to pug and from Shih Tzu to Chihuahua, you want to bring them all home.

No matter how hard you want to turn a house into a dog home, it’s not practically possible for many. All thanks to small apartments and closely packed houses in many parts of the country. So, if you have been on the lookout to bring home a furry friend but your space doesn’t allow you to, the world’s tiniest dog breed may come to your rescue.

The cute little Chihuahua weighs between 1.8 and 3 kg and is a perfect companion for those looking for tiny pawsome friends.

Personality

Chihuahuas are usually friendly animals. They are not aggressive, at least, unless somebody is trying to harm them. They are good with babies and loves playing with them. However, a Chihuahua might want to stay with their parent all the time and may even crave them while they are away.

They are high-time expressive and won’t mind flaunting themselves. They are happy-go-lucky animals and are low-maintenance.

However, Chihuahuas are extremely sensitive. They may get depressed, just like any other dog, if their parent is not giving them enough attention and love.

Colours

A Chihuahua can be black, white, chocolate, fawn or cream. And all of them look amazingly cute and attractive. More so, because of their soft and shiny coat. Add to it, their puppy eyes that will want you to take them home at the earliest.

Cost

In India, a Chihuahua puppy may cost anything between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000.

Life expectancy

A Chihuahua may live for as many as 20 years if they are cared for properly and loved to the fullest. They will stay hyperactive and are big-time foodies.

Mind this

If you are already planning to bring a Chihuahua home, here are a few things that you should keep in mind.

Make sure you never leave it alone for longer periods

As aforementioned, Chihuahuas are sensitive and may get depressed if their parent is not giving them enough attention. They crave for human touch and this is what keeps them going.

Keep all the necessary stuff handy

While a Chihuahua is a low-maintenance dog, whenever you get a puppy home you have to be extra cautious. Chihuahua pups are very tiny and delicate as a human baby. You have to manage the temperature and have to have a separate cosy bed or dog house, all the important medicines, and a doctor’s contact handy.

