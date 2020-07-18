Ayurveda VS Homeopathy: What’s the difference?

Ever wondered what is the difference between Ayurveda and Homeopathy? Read on to know the differences between the two alternate therapies.

Alternative medicines are slowly gaining more prominence all around the world. Ayurveda and Homeopathy are two such practices widely used by people. However, people always find themselves in a dilemma when choosing between the two. If you are someone who can’t seem to decide which one to go for, then this article might help. Today, we are talking about both these medical practices and the difference between them.

While Ayurveda dates back as far back as 5000 years ago, homoeopathy was developed in the 1790s. Both alternative medical practices aim to eradicate illnesses from the root and improve your overall health. They both take time to work and do not guarantee sure-shot cures. It is necessary to take precautions and follow a healthy lifestyle if you wish to opt for any of them. Apart from the similarities, there are many differences between the two therapies.

Ayurveda VS Homeopathy.

What is Homeopathy?

It is a medical system developed in the late 1700s in Germany. It is based on the belief that the body can cure itself. A homoeopathic practitioner prescribes medications based on the patient’s history, nature and medical conditions. The medicines are made of natural substances. It is believed that homoeopathy doesn’t have any side effects.

It is widely used for problems such as allergies, migraines, depression, chronic fatigue, arthritis, irritable bowel syndrome and premenstrual syndrome. However, it is not recommended to use homoeopathy medicine for life-threatening diseases such as heart diseases, cancer, etc.

What is Ayurveda?

Ayurvedic medicine is one of the world’s oldest healing systems that originated in India about 5000 years ago. According to WebMD, it is based on the belief that everything (dead or alive) in the universe is connected and made of five elements – space, air, fire, water and earth. It is about maintaining a balance between the mind, body and spirit. The focus of this practice is to promote good health.

The treatment is meant to cleanse the body of undigested foods that might lead to illnesses. The practitioners use ‘panchakarma’ to reduce the symptoms, restore harmony and balance. Treatment might include massage, use of medical oils, herbs, and medication.

